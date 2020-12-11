AMP Concerts Streams Joe West's Christmas Special

Joe West and his musical friends host an evening of down home country Christmas cheer. Produced by AMP this virtual event will feture some of Santa Fe's most talented performers. Highlighting the spirit of performance that not even a world wide pandemic can extinguish. Joe and his band have made a tradition of putting together a "Christmas Special" every year at various venues around town. This year, with the restrictions COVID has placed on all our lives, the show will be different, but in no way less spirited.

Guests will include long time Johnny Cash pianist Earl Poole Ball, Sharon Gilchrist, Bill Hearne, Laurianne Fiorentino & Michael Kott, Duke City Hora (Jordan Wax & Margot Leveret), Felix "Gato Malo" Peralta, actor Rod Harrison and more!!

Joe West's Christmas Special takes place on Wednesday, December 23. The concert is free, but donations to the artists are encouraged!

AMP Show Page: https://www.ampconcerts.org/event/367925/joe-wests-christmas-specia

