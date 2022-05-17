AMP Concerts Introduces New Partnership With City Of Albuquerque Open Space Division

AMP Concerts has announced a new partnership with the City of Albuquerque's Open Space Division. The collaboration will feature two different free monthly events that celebrate nature in our neighborhoods and our urban Open Space properties.

Neighborhood Nature Festivals will alternate between parks on the west side (Alamosa Park) and the international district (Phil Chacon Park) and run from 9AM to 12PM on these Saturdays - May 21 (Alamosa), June 18 (Phil Chacon), July 16 (Alamosa), August 27 (Phil Chacon), and September 24 (Alamosa).

These free pop-up events will clean up neighborhood parks and provide exciting engagement opportunities for local residents and explorers from around the city.

Each celebration will feature paletas from Pop Fizz, bilingual nature storytelling and puppet shows, nature-themed carnivale performances, a bosque ecosystem traveling exhibit truck, hands-on science activities, nature-based games, show-n-tell with urban wild animals, a bike repair clinic, on-site language interpreters, live music and more. Musical artists include New Mexican Marimba Band, singer/songwriter Lara Manzanares, one-man interactive garbage band Recycleman, and zydeco/Tex-Mex/blues duo Dos Gatos.

Complete schedule and more information is at www.ampconcerts.org. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at www.ampconcerts.org.

Neighborhood Open Space Community Concerts kick off at the Los Poblanos Fields Open Space before moving to Albuqueque's newest open space - the Tijeras BioZone.

The Tijeras BioZone is just west of Central and Tramway on the Route 66 Frontage Road (just before you get to Carnuel). The property is along the ephemeral Tijeras Creek and features some beautiful grassy areas surrounded by magnificent cottonwood trees and views of the Sandia foothills. These events will be the first introduction of the space to the community since it's previous incarnation as a church, feed store and sometime rodeo grounds!

The Community Concerts will run from 6PM to 8PM on these Saturdays - May 7 and June 18 (both at Los Poblanos Fields Open Space), and July 9, August 20, and September 17 (all 3 at Tijeras Biozone Open Space). These free family-friendly events highlight musical artists and performers and include other free entertainment, paletas, face painting, bosque traveling exhibit truck, rock climbing wall, hands-on nature activities, and incredible views of public lands under the light of the setting sun.

Musical artists include electronic folk duo Mélange, alt-folk/country band JD Nash and the Rash of Cash, classic country music from the 1940s-1960s by The Roswells, and high-octane rocker Jimmy Climbs.