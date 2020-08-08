AMP Announces New Drive-In Series At HIPICO Santa Fe

Patrons can enjoy live music while tailgating and picnicking on the grass.

AMP will present a series of COVID safe drive-in concerts on the HIPICO polo fields throughout the month of August. Not so much a "drive-in" as a concert on the lawn with individual VIP parking.

Patrons can enjoy live music while tailgating and picnicking on the grass and enjoying some of New Mexico's finest performers. Initial line-up includes recent Santa Fe Reporter Best Band Nosotros and Best DJ Raashan Ahmad, western music legend Michael Martin Murphey, Native reggae artists Innastate and more.

Schedule:

August 14: Nosotros - A Santa Fe Reporter Best of Santa Fe night with recent best band and food truck winners.

August 15: Joe West & Friends featuring Bill Hearne

August 21: Michael Martin Murphey

August 22: Innastate - Virtual Indian Market Live! (Part of Santa Fe Indian Market)

August 28: Baracutanga

August 29: Raashan Ahmad's Love and Happiness Party

All events at 8 pm.

For tickets and all event information visit ampconcerts.org

(NOTE: Some event pages still being built!)

This project is made possible by the generous support of Falling Colors and Still Point Foundations.

Venue specifications, protocols and practices:

AMP Concerts is working to build the very best COVID safe concert experience possible.

Vehicles are parked in 27' X 18' pods maintaining a minimum of 18' between vehicles. Each pod provides patrons a 9' X18' "personal tailgate zone" beside their vehicle.

Full concert PA with delay speakers will ensure sound coverage while video screens on stage and mid venue will allow for optimum viewing.

Tickets are sold per car with up to 6 per car/legal seat/seatbelt for each passenger. Four tiers of pricing ensure that tickets are affordable for all to come out and enjoy an evening of music on the grass.

Patrons select an entry time when purchasing their tickets. Each entry time block is limited to help ease access

Portable restrooms will be readily available spaced around the perimeter of the lawn to ensure proximity and ease of access. There is an ADA area with ADA compliant portable unit in that section. All units are cleaned/sanitized regularly, at least every 30 minutes.

Patrons, artist and staff all have to observe and abide by current State of NM Public Health orders. A cloth face covering must be worn except when eating or drinking. All artist and production staff are held to the highest standards, wearing masks at all times except when actively performing.



Contact for questions and interview requests:

Jamie Lenfestey

Dir. AMP Concerts Santa Fe

Jamie@ampconcerts.org

505.603.8134

Friday, August 14 - Nosotros

Just named Santa Fe's Best Band in the 2020 Santa Fe Reporter Best of Santa Fe contest, Nosotros is one of the most recognizable Latin bands in the Southwest United States. They have twice been featured on NPR's Alt Latino, twice been named winners in the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Competition, been awarded 12 NM Music Awards and have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music.

Saturday, August 15 - Joe West & Friends featuring Bill Hearne

As well as being one of Santa Fe's most beloved songwriters, Joe West is also a local impresario, producing theatrical events around his hometown of Santa Fe and throughout the state of New Mexico. Quirky, offbeat and melodic, his award-winning "theatrical folk music" is a singular mix of country and rock, which he has been recording and releasing on cassettes, CDs and vinyl records since the mid-eighties. He has toured extensively throughout the States and Europe, opening and sharing the stage with the likes of Peter Rowan, the Violent Femmes, Arlo and Sara Lee Guthrie, Mojo Nixon and James McMurtry.

Texas legend and Santa Fe Treasure Bill Hearne sits in with Joe and Friends for a special guest set.

Friday, August 21 - Michael Martin Murphey

Michael Martin Murphey's musical journey has taken many unpredictable paths over the past 50 years. Topping the Pop, Country, Western and Bluegrass charts, Murphey has never been one to rest on his laurels. A loyal American son from Texas, Murphey is best known for his chart-topping hits "Wildfire," Carolina In The Pines," "What's Forever For," "Long Line of Love," "Geronimo's Cadillac", "Cowboy Logic," and many more across his 35 albums released to date. Murphey's long-running incarnation as a purveyor of the music, lifestyle, and values of the American West has made him one of the most widely recognized Western Music artists of our day.

Saturday, August 22 - Innastate - Virtual Indian Market Live!

(Part of Santa Fe Indian Market - https://market.swaia.org/)

Based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Innastate is gaining attention for their unique brand of reggae and rock that is modern yet honors their indigenous heritage, musical roots and love of music. The band believes in the power of music to connect people, offering heartfelt songs that reflect on the human experience, spirituality and environmental issues. Innastate is formed around the core of Adrian Wall of Jemez Pueblo (guitar/vocal), Rylan Kabotie of Santa Clara Pueblo/Jicarilla Apache (bass/vocal), Lawrence Bailon of Santa Clara Pueblo/Kewa Pueblo (drums), Karlo Johnson of Isleta Pueblo (guitar). Innasate's lineup expands for live performances, utilizing the talents of, Romeo Alonzo (alto sax) and MC T-Bone (trombone) and Mikey Jaramillo (percussionist).

Friday August 28 - Baracutanga

Baracutanga is a seven-piece band, representing four different countries (Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, USA), that blends South American ancestral traditions with a modern sensibility, whose exciting and distinct Latin flavor keeps crowds dancing and always wanting more. Baracutanga creates songs that cross linguistic and cultural barriers, building bridges between the south and the north, overcoming the barriers of discrimination and promoting intercultural experiences that empower Latinos and all people with a positive message of self-affirmation.

We promote non-violence and our music as a vessel to increase and acknowledge cultural pluralism. Baracutanga's live shows are joyous, intense and explosive, propelled by the sounds of Andean flutes, charango, accordion, vibes, horns, guitar, bass, drums, vocal harmonies, and an array of percussion, often joined on stage, by Afro-Peruvian and Latin dancers.

Saturday, August 29 - Raashan Ahmad's Love and Happiness Party

A Soul, Funk, Motown, GET DOWN!, including the Top 3 "Best Of" Dj's in Santa Fe

Raashan Ahmad is an emcee, producer, DJ and label owner with a thriving career as a Hip Hop artist. He has garnered national & international critical acclaim from worldwide press such as XXL, Giles Peterson's World Wide Awards, France 24, Urb, Rolling Stone etc...



Raashans' solo albums The Push, For What You've Lost, & Ceremony as well as with his albums with his crew Crown City Rockers have garnered worldwide attention and earned him the admiration of fans as he

has toured feverishly both solo and with various bands and orchestras throughout North and South America, Europe, Japan, & Australia [over 35 countries, covering six continents]

