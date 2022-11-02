Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Santa Fe Playhouse Next Month

Previews are Thursday, December 1 and Friday, December 2, ahead of an opening night on Saturday, December 3.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Frog and Toad are the amphibious best buddies from Arnold Lobel's well-loved children's books. The pair takes to the stage in A Year with Frog and Toad, with music by Robert Reale, and book and lyrics by Willie Reale, opening at Santa Fe Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Previews are Thursday, December 1 and Friday, December 2.

A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards in 2003, including Best Musical. Co-directed by Patrick MacDonald and Emily Rankin, it's a family-friendly romp about friendship, appreciating our differences, and loving unconditionally even though we might get on each other's nerves sometimes. Frog is friendly and easy-going, while Toad can be curmudgeonly and anxious, but they are great friends who enjoy each other's company and count on each other as the seasons change and they go in and out of hibernation, dreaming of when they can be together. Through spirited song, dance, and often-humorous dialogue, this production for younger audiences teaches some important life lessons, including the value of being true to ourselves and learning to take ourselves less seriously.

"Robert Reale's score, which goes from jazz-age jauntiness to step-along cowboy tunes, is eminently hummable," Ben Brantley wrote in The New York Times in 2003. "The book and lyrics by Willie Reale, which concern themselves with things like eating cookies and making reluctant kites fly, are witty without talking down to younger audience members or winking at older ones."

The cast stars Christian Libonati as Frog and Koppany Pusztai (Everybody) as Toad. Bear Schacht, Terri Scullin (Cabaret), and Karen Gruber Ryan (Cabaret) fill multiple animal roles, including the beloved Snail (Schacht) who delivers the mail.

The set, designed by James Johnson, will reflect the changing seasons and be subtly reminiscent of Santa Fe, featuring adobe architectural elements and the Santa Fe River. David Stallings is the costume designer, Max Doolittle is the lighting designer, and Saibi Khalsa is designing sound. Props are designed by Jocelyn Manning.

A Year with Frog and Toad opens at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, with previews at 7:30 p.m. on December 1-2, at Santa Fe Playhouse, 142 E. De Vargas St. Additional performances through December 18. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Matinees begin the second performance weekend. An Industry Night performance, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, is held for workers whose weekends are Mondays.

Tickets are $30 for general admission with reserved tickets up to $75. Discounts are available for students and seniors. Previews are pay-what-you-will. Go to santafeplayhouse.org or call 505-988-4262.




