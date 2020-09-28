Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

4/2020 Spring Fest Featuring Nelly Postponed

It will now take place on October 30, 2021.

Sep. 28, 2020  
Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center and Brava Enterprise regret to announce that the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Boane, scheduled for October 30, 2020 has been postponed to October 30, 2021.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase beginning on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9 AM through October 30, 2020 at 10 PM. Refunds will no longer be available after October 30, 2020. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.


