12th Annual A MUSICAL PINATA FOR CHRISTMAS Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present its 11th annual community celebration A Musical Piñata for Christmas. The Teatro Paraguas Orchestra will play traditional New Mexican and Mexican carols, as well as original festive music.

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo provide mesmerizing flamenco music and dance, and Ballet Folclórico Xochitl, led by Xochitl Ehrl, takes the stage with joyous dances from Mexico.

Winter holiday poetry read by actors and a few skits pepper this family-friendly program. And of course, Santa Claus will appear to help all the kids in the audience bring down the Piñata at the end of the show.

Anchoring the performance is a short play by JoJo Sena Tarnoff and friends entitled Navidad en Nuevo México. In this free-wheeling Spanglish one-act, a mysterious and magical portal opens up above the Plaza in Santa Fe, and such famous Christmas characters as Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the Little Drummer Boy find themselves transformed into local versions of themselves enjoying tamales and singing carols.

