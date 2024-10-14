Windsong Quintet and Ocean Winds Go to the Cinema in Victor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The art deco Victa cinema has been in business since the 1920’s and on Sunday 10 November it plays host to the acclaimed Windsong Quintet and their concert Ocean Winds.

Ocean Winds includes an innovative sound-to-light multimedia performance on the cinema screen at the Victa Cinema, 37-41 Ocean Street, Victor Harbor SA 5211 the performance starts at 2pm Sunday 10 November. Tickets $25 concession and $40 adult. Tickets available at the door or online: Ocean Winds Concert –Victa Cinema (victacinemas.com.au).

The Wind Quintet are joined by guest artists: Baritone Emlyn O’Regan, who also designed the multi-media presentation; Mezzo-soprano and composer: Jodie O’Gregan, and Dr Andrew Wiering on Vibraphone.

Ocean Winds features a varied program with rollicking, singalong sea shanties and some sea-inspired wind quintet pieces by Kats-Chernin, Arnold and Vaughan Williams. And, will also include a new work by SA composer Jodie O’Regan titled: “Elegy for a Grieving Ocean.” which was inspired by the coasts’ previous history of whaling.

Comments