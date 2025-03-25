THE OTHER PLACE Comes to The Adelaide Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production, "The Other Place," written by Sharr White and directed by David Sinclair. This powerful drama features an outstanding cast of talented South Australian actors: Robyn Brookes, Scott Neil, and Tegan Gully-Crispe and Brendan Cooney.

Performances run 24th - 2nd May at The Arts Theatre.

About the Play: "The Other Place" is a gripping and emotionally charged play that explores themes of memory, loss, and the complexities of the human mind. The narrative follows Dr Juliana Smithton, a brilliant neurologist whose life begins to unravel in unexpected ways taking the audience on an enigmatic journey.

About the Director: David Sinclair, a revered figure in the theatre community, brings his diverse directorial talent to this production, promising a captivating and thought-provoking experience for the audience.

About the Cast:

Robyn Brookes: Known for her compelling performances, Robyn takes on the challenging role of Juliana Smithton, bringing depth and nuance to the character.

Scott Nell: A versatile actor, Scott portrays Ian, Juliana's devoted husband, navigating the complexities of their relationship.

Tegan Gully-Crispe: Tegan plays multiple roles of Dr. Cindy Teller (Juliana’s psychologist) Laurel Juliana’s daughter and The Other Woman, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility.

Brendan Cooney: plays multiple roles of The Man portraying Richard Sillner and Bobby a Nurse. This is Brendan’s first show with the Adelaide Rep and hopefully not his last.

SPECIAL EVENT: Following each Matinee a Q&A session will be held with the Director and cast and invited panellists from organisations that provide services and assistance in the field of Dementia, and other cognitive health issues.

Don't miss this unforgettable theatrical experience brought to life by The Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company.

Comments