THE PITMEN PAINTERS Comes to the Therry Theatre Next Month

The true story of the Pitman Painters, a remarkable group of men who as miners embark on an educational WEA course and become world famous artist.

Set in the 1930's, a group of men mainly miners from Ashington in the northeast of England strive to further their education via a WEA course in art appreciation. A professor from a local university arrives and soon realises that these miners have little if any understanding of art.

The men are miners by day and study art of an evening. They are lower middle-class men and despite no formal art training they create incredible paintings. Their artwork is soon selling to collectors all over the world. Despite their success as artists, they remain miners. Their artwork reflects the lives they live as seen through their eyes.

The play demonstrates why art is so important to society, why as a society we should care about art and how art can change lives. It questions who art belongs to. Throughout the play, the Pitman Painters actual art work is projected on to a screen. At times it is funny, passionate, political and very moving. The men aspire to reach out and demonstrate that we all have the potential to achieve our goals and dreams.

Production Team:

Director - Geoff Brittain

Set Concept - The late Mr. Ole Wiebkin.

Set Designer / Construction Manager- Don Oswald

Please note that this production is dedicated to the late Mr Ole Wiebkin who created this set concept. Ole's passing is a great loss to the Adelaide Theatre community.

Starring:

Sam Wiseman as George Brown

Jack Robins as Oliver Kilbourn

Nicholas Mitchell as Jimmy Floyd

Andrew Horwood as Harry Wilson

Chris Leech as Robert Lyon

Adam Schultz as Ben Nicholson

Liam James as Young Lad

Anita Canala as Helen Sutherland

Veronika Wlodarczyk as Susan Parks