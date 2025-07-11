Submissions Now Open for 2025 Kennedy and Nyland Prizes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Entries for two of Australia's most prestigious visual art prizes are now open with the Kennedy Foundation calling for submissions for the 2025 Kennedy and Nyland Prizes.

Entries for the Kennedy Prize will close on August 1 honouring one of Australia's finest visual artists with a $25,000 prize while the Nyland Prize entries will close on August 2 and celebrate exceptional photography with a $5,000 award.

Both annual prizes are exhibited in Adelaide and open to Australian based artists and photographers celebrating works that embody and celebrate the theme of 'Beauty'. A $50 non-refundable entry fee applies to the Kennedy Prize while the Nyland Prize has a $20 fee.

In its eleventh year, the Kennedy Prize is a fixture on the Australian visual arts calendar with the sole category of painting honouring the legacy of its founder Robert Kennedy and providing a vital platform for artists to showcase their work on the national stage.

Kennedy Prize Coordinator Mark Kennedy said that the foundation is encouraging emerging artists and photographers to enter in 2025.

"The origins of the Kennedy Prize have always been to showcase emerging and previously unexhibited artists alongside established Australian luminaries. Over the past decade the prize has uncovered incredible new talent for their rich and thought-provoking interpretations of beauty in the world", Kennedy said.

Previous winners of the Kennedy Prize include Amaya Iturri, Sid Pattni, Byron Copland and Sally Robinson.

In 2025 the Nyland Prize returns to celebrate Australian photography in an award established by the Honourable Justice and Kennedy Foundation committee member, Margaret Nyland.

For Mark Kennedy the Nyland Prize compliments the Kennedy award and adds an exciting dimension to the exhibition.

"With Margaret's support and commitment, the Nyland Prize continues to grow and attract submissions from both aspiring and professional Australian photographers. Last year Melbourne based photographer Alan Moyle won the prize for his portrait of award-winning cabaret performer Reuben Kaye which gained excellent exposure for the prize", he said.

Finalists will be revealed in August with the winners announced on Friday September 5 at the launch of the Kennedy/ Nyland Prize exhibition in the Royal South Australian Society of the Arts at the State Library of South Australia.

For more details on the Kennedy and Nyland Prizes and for details on submitting entries please visit www.kennedyprize.com.au