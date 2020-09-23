State Theatre Company South Australia Extends RIPCORD

Ripcord's season will now run from Nov 13 to Dec 5.

State Theatre Company South Australia will end the year on a high with an extended season of the comedy smash Ripcord, starring Australian stage legend Nancye Hayes and Adelaide's favourite leading man, Nathan Page (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries and The 39 Steps) under the direction of Artistic Director Mitchell Butel.

Following the sell-out success of Gaslight, Ripcord's season will now run from Nov 13 to Dec 5 at the Dunstan Playhouse to accommodate the 50 per cent venue capacity.

Hayes, whose acclaimed career on the stage spans 60 years and last appeared on the STCSA stage in The Importance of Being Earnest, will be joined by an all-star Adelaide cast including Page, Carmel Johnson (Central Park West), Chris Asimos (A View from the Bridge), Ezra Juanta (Rumpelstiltskin) and Jennifer Innes, who will make her State Theatre Company South Australia stage debut.

Straight from her glorious set design on Gaslight, Ailsa Paterson returns to transform the Playhouse with lighting by Gavin Norris (The 39 Steps, The Gods Of Strangers) and costume design by Enken Hagge (A View from the Bridge).

In Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire's razor-sharp comedy, Abby and Marilyn (played by Hayes and Johnson respectively) duke it out to claim their rightful spot in the nursing home. What starts as a humble bet between two rivals becomes an epic battle of wills that uncovers their darkest secrets.

The first show to be directed by Artistic Director Mitchell Butel in his debut season, Ripcord is set to bring a joyful end to what has been a challenging year.

Butel says: "This play is a comedy goldmine and in the hands of this genius and hilarious cast, audiences will strike it rich. Halfway between The Golden Girls and Survivor, Lindsay-Abaire brings us two formidable septuagenarians who'll make you roar with laughter one moment and break your heart the next. How lucky we are to be back in the theatre and how lucky to work on such a gem of a piece with such great talents."

The decision to stage Ripcord has been made due to the Federal and State Governments' public health advice in dealing with the risk of spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the recent State Government release of the Roadmap for Easing COVID-19 Restrictions. State Theatre Company South Australia continues to work with Adelaide Festival Centre and SA Health to ensure the health and safety of patrons, staff and artists. Hygiene measures include chequerboard seating, hand sanitising stations, and frequent cleaning.

Ripcord is on from Nov 13-Dec 5. Tickets at statetheatrecompany.com.au and BASS on 131 246. Venue information at adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/your-visit/novel-coronavirus-covid-19-update/

