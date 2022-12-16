Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Hits Australia In 2023

New York City's pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, are set to return to Australia. Bringing their innovative twist on classic sounds, performing 'today's hits yesterday', on an unforgettable 11-date run throughout August & September 2023.

"Times change and trends come and go, but - like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E - the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age. Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch a ride with us for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music." - Scott Bradlee

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox's 'Life In The Past Lane' Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th-century musical genres, uniquely fused with the recognisable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of vintage and modern. With the love affair between Postmodern Jukebox and Australia continues to flourish, this musical time machine will be landing here in August & September, taking the audience on an extraordinary journey through bygone music eras!

Commencing in August 2023, the 'Life In The Past Lane' tour is the latest tour from Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox who are currently thrilling American audiences up and down their home country. Next year, they will be delighting Australian cities once more, following a wildly successful 2022 tour which saw them perform to sold-out crowds across the country.

PMJ's 11-date tour will kick off in Brisbane on Friday August 25, and then make stops in Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Newcastle, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong, and Adelaide, before winding up in Perth on September 7.

As always with PMJ's outstanding live performances, 'Life In The Past Lane' will feature an ensemble filled to the brim with some of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers. Surprise special guests often join the core line-up, ensuring each concert experience is tremendously incomparable - making for an electrifying live music experience, of this and any other time period.

Tour Dates

Friday, August 25 Brisbane Concert Hall, QPAC

Saturday, August 26 Gold Coast HOTA, Home of the Arts

Sunday, August 27 Toowoomba Empire Theatre

Monday, August 28 Newcastle Civic Theatre

Tuesday, August 29 Wollongong Anita's Theatre

Thursday, August 31 Canberra Llewellyn Hall

Friday, September 1 Sydney Enmore Theatre

Saturday, September 2 Melbourne Hamer Hall

Sunday, September 3 Geelong Costa Hall

Wednesday, September 6 Adelaide AEC Theatre

Thursday, September 7 Perth Astor Theatre