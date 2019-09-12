Restless Dance Perform On The World Stage

Restless Dance Theatre, Australia's leading company working with dancers with and without disability, has been invited to perform a season of their production of Intimate Space at the Seoul Street Arts Festival, from October 3 - 6.

Restless Artistic Director Michelle Ryan, and Director of Intimate Space, describes the show as: "A series of experiential site-specific solo and duet works of dance theatre presented within a hotel. It was a surprise hit of the 2017 Adelaide Festival when it was presented in the Hilton Adelaide hotel to rapturous acclaim. The audience explores in small groups and discovers dancers throughout the hotel; in the foyer, in a lift, in a bedroom, in corridors, in the bar."

Intimate Space received Helpmann nominations as Best Dance Production in both 2017 and 2018.

Restless are taking a touring party of 16 to Korea which includes 8 dancers, 1 performer and the technical and support teams. "We will also be working with 4 Korean dancers with disability as part of the cast", says Michelle: "It's a wonderful way to communicate the Restless way of working that puts the dancer at the centre of the work."

Restless are busy translating all the written and spoken elements into Korean and Michelle is enhancing the non-verbal communication woven into Intimate Space.

Restless Dance Theatre is Australia's leading professional dance theatre company working with dancers with and without disability, paying its dancers full award rates.

The company is seeking donations to assist with touring costs for this and future tours to London, Paris, Oslo and a national tour in 2021. Restless is relaunching its Donor Circle at an event at their centre in Gilles Street on Thursday 12 September and is encouraging supporters to get behind this exciting opportunity.

Michelle says: "We are very excited that Restless is able to take up this brilliant opportunity. This tour marks the start of ongoing international collaborations for Restless - we have big plans! And the more touring we do, the more paid work we generate for our dancers and the more it raises our profile. Win, win, win!"

Restless is supported by the Australia Council, the federal government's arts funding and advisory body, the South Australian government through Carclew and Arts South Australia and by the James and Diana Ramsay Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You