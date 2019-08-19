Purchase a Seat at Her Majesty's Theatre

Theatre lovers can etch their name into the history of one of Australia's most iconic buildings, by purchasing a seat in the redeveloped Her Majesty's Theatre.

As part of Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation's Buy A Seat fundraising campaign, the public can purchase one of three seat plaque options - $1000 for three years, $3000 for 25 years or the corporate rate of $5000 for 25 years.

A new website allows donors to choose the seat on which their bronze plaque will be located, from the Stalls, Dress Circle or Grand Circle levels.

The campaign has already gained support from local and national celebrities including performer Hugh Sheridan, media personality Jane Doyle and Adelaide's favourite son David Campbell OAM.

Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation Chair Legh Davis: "Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation is working hard towards our fundraising target of $5 million. This is an exciting opportunity for people to make their mark on theatre history - you can buy a seat in your own name, give it as a gift or dedicate it to someone special."

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "Her Majesty's has been the home of entertainment for South Australians for more than 100 years and this is one of the most significant theatre redevelopments in Australia. We are looking forward to reopening next year with rows of named seats in the brand-new auditorium as a reminder of the great support of so many friends of the theatre."

Adelaide Festival Centre is currently re-developing Her Majesty's Theatre as part of a $67 million project. It was completely gutted in the 1960s and 70s, destroying its original architectural features and reducing the seating capacity to less than 900 from its original 2200.

This exciting redevelopment will increase the seating capacity to 1467 seats and re-introduce some of the Edwardian design elements. The new theatre will include state-of-the-art lighting and sound, new and improved backstage access and attract more commercial blockbuster shows to Adelaide.

The redeveloped Her Majesty's Theatre is set to re-open in the first half of 2020.

To purchase your seat, visit buyaseat.hermajestystheatre.org.au or call 08 8216 8826.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You