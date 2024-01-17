New Era For Light ADL Adelaide's Home Of Immersive Light And Art

It's a new era for South Australian venue Light ADL with the announcement of plans for the next generation of the precinct that will see the hub transform under its new identity of ILA (Immersive, Light & Art) to become Adelaide's true centre for Immersive Light and Art.

In the young and adventurous world of ILA a new wave of immersive art and experiences will be realised through exciting new initiatives including the world premiere season of the eye-opening digital art film experience Anomalous, an expanded 2024 Adelaide Fringe program and the launch of the new ILA Artist Fund.

In 2024, ILA will reshape the world of immersive art and uncover new ways for artists to become more powerful storytellers and for audiences to interact with ever-changing technology and entertainment.

"The world of technology, art and how we interact with the world is constantly changing, and in 2024 ILA will evolve to a new level to be true leaders in immersive light and art in Adelaide," says ILA Chief Executive Officer, Nic Mercer.

"The creation of ILA comes at a time of tremendous advancements for artists and performers. The next generation of art is about experiencing things that catch the memory and move the soul. That's a new age of art, a new world that ILA wants to live in".

The launch of ILA will coincide with the world premiere season of an exciting experiment in contemporary filmmaking, Anomalous, which questions everything about artificial intelligence (AI), screens and technology. The film is the first recipient of ILA's Artist Fund.

The eye-opening digital art film, Anomalous is the vision of award-winning South Australian creative team RichardCoburn and Justin Astbury and specifically created for ILA's Light Room Studios 10,000 pixels wide LED screens with the intention of pushing the boundaries of audience experience to new levels.

According to Coburn Anomalous is an exclusive experience showcasing storytelling on a grand scale with the narrative unfolding around the audience.

"Anomalous is digital theatre that Justin and I have crafted to create a film that surrounds you and can only been seen on one screen in the world. It's a beguiling mix of large imagery and enveloping sounds that create a surprisingly intimate setting for the viewer. Anomalous is a collage of visual beauty, satirical humour and burning questions for the future of technology and AI" says Richard Coburn.

"The Light Room is a perfect space to premiere a bespoke film, meets art experience, that tackles head on the ever-evolving role of technology, screens, and AI in our lives. Anomalous will raise some uncomfortable questions, evoke discussion, and make you wonder just how much of the all-encompassing world of AI is already here".

The announcement of Anomalous is the first glimpse into a new era for ILA. The project is the result of over two years of research and development into the immersive universe.

"Anomalous sets the scene perfectly as our organisation transitions into ILA. This incredible work firmly positions us as being the centre for immersive light and art with exciting new innovations to follow shortly, says Nic Mercer.

Following the premiere of Anomalous, ILA will present an expanded 2024 Adelaide Fringe program across The Lab, Light Room Studio and Light Room Gallery. Feature performers include Adam Page, Emma Horwood, Rio 40º and MOZZI. ILA will also present a range of mesmerising immersive experiences including METAHUMAN (Miles Dunne, Lily Potger and Max Brading), Journey to the Kingdom of Hynos, Kairos and Paintings of Modernia by comedian turned artist Sam Kissajukian.

Building on its philanthropic origins as a unique social enterprise and registered charity, ILA will continue to foster excellence and innovation in the arts, entertainment, and hospitality. The ILA Artist Fund will provide creatives with opportunity to develop cutting-edge works and promote new ways to engage with audiences. ILA is focused on building a destination that brings people and communities together 'in the company of art'.

ILA is ready to redefine Adelaide's cultural landscape in 2024 launching officially on Thursday 18 January.

Anomalous's premiere season will run from Saturday 20 January - Saturday 10 February 2024 in The Light Room Studio.

For further information on ILA please visit: Click Here

For more information on Anomalous and to book a session or a range of VIP experiences visit here.