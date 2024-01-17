New Era For Light ADL Adelaide's Home Of Immersive Light And Art

ILA (Immersive, Light & Art) announces plans for a new era of immersive light and art in Adelaide.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre Photo 1 Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo 2 Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April
Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month Photo 3 Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month
New Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New Year Photo 4 New Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New Year

New Era For Light ADL Adelaide's Home Of Immersive Light And Art

New Era For Light ADL Adelaide's Home Of Immersive Light And Art

It's a new era for South Australian venue Light ADL with the announcement of plans for the next generation of the precinct that will see the hub transform under its new identity of ILA (Immersive, Light & Art) to become Adelaide's true centre for Immersive Light and Art.

In the young and adventurous world of ILA a new wave of immersive art and experiences will be realised through exciting new initiatives including the world premiere season of the eye-opening digital art film experience Anomalous, an expanded 2024 Adelaide Fringe program and the launch of the new ILA Artist Fund.

In 2024, ILA will reshape the world of immersive art and uncover new ways for artists to become more powerful storytellers and for audiences to interact with ever-changing technology and entertainment.

"The world of technology, art and how we interact with the world is constantly changing, and in 2024 ILA will evolve to a new level to be true leaders in immersive light and art in Adelaide," says ILA Chief Executive Officer, Nic Mercer.

"The creation of ILA comes at a time of tremendous advancements for artists and performers. The next generation of art is about experiencing things that catch the memory and move the soul. That's a new age of art, a new world that ILA wants to live in".

The launch of ILA will coincide with the world premiere season of an exciting experiment in contemporary filmmaking, Anomalous, which questions everything about artificial intelligence (AI), screens and technology. The film is the first recipient of ILA's Artist Fund.

The eye-opening digital art film, Anomalous is the vision of award-winning South Australian creative team RichardCoburn and Justin Astbury and specifically created for ILA's Light Room Studios 10,000 pixels wide LED screens with the intention of pushing the boundaries of audience experience to new levels.

According to Coburn Anomalous is an exclusive experience showcasing storytelling on a grand scale with the narrative unfolding around the audience.

"Anomalous is digital theatre that Justin and I have crafted to create a film that surrounds you and can only been seen on one screen in the world. It's a beguiling mix of large imagery and enveloping sounds that create a surprisingly intimate setting for the viewer. Anomalous is a collage of visual beauty, satirical humour and burning questions for the future of technology and AI" says Richard Coburn.

"The Light Room is a perfect space to premiere a bespoke film, meets art experience, that tackles head on the ever-evolving role of technology, screens, and AI in our lives. Anomalous will raise some uncomfortable questions, evoke discussion, and make you wonder just how much of the all-encompassing world of AI is already here".

The announcement of Anomalous is the first glimpse into a new era for ILA. The project is the result of over two years of research and development into the immersive universe.

"Anomalous sets the scene perfectly as our organisation transitions into ILA. This incredible work firmly positions us as being the centre for immersive light and art with exciting new innovations to follow shortly, says Nic Mercer.

Following the premiere of Anomalous, ILA will present an expanded 2024 Adelaide Fringe program across The Lab, Light Room Studio and Light Room Gallery. Feature performers include Adam Page, Emma Horwood, Rio 40º and MOZZI. ILA will also present a range of mesmerising immersive experiences including METAHUMAN (Miles Dunne, Lily Potger and Max Brading), Journey to the Kingdom of Hynos, Kairos and Paintings of Modernia by comedian turned artist Sam Kissajukian.

Building on its philanthropic origins as a unique social enterprise and registered charity, ILA will continue to foster excellence and innovation in the arts, entertainment, and hospitality. The ILA Artist Fund will provide creatives with opportunity to develop cutting-edge works and promote new ways to engage with audiences. ILA is focused on building a destination that brings people and communities together 'in the company of art'.

ILA is ready to redefine Adelaide's cultural landscape in 2024 launching officially on Thursday 18 January.

Anomalous's premiere season will run from Saturday 20 January - Saturday 10 February 2024 in The Light Room Studio.

For further information on ILA please visit: Click Here

For more information on Anomalous and to book a session or a range of VIP experiences visit here.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
Cirque Nocturne Brings Two New Productions to Adelaide Fringe in March Photo
Cirque Nocturne Brings Two New Productions to Adelaide Fringe in March

Adelaide circus-theatre company Cirque Nocturne will take creativity to a whole new realm for the 2024 Adelaide Fringe, by presenting two brand-new productions. Learn more about Blank Canvas and Cabaret Desire here!

2
THE PORTABLE DOROTHY PARKER Comes to Adelaide in February Photo
THE PORTABLE DOROTHY PARKER Comes to Adelaide in February

Grove Productions, Fringe Management LLC and Adelaide’s Joanne Hartstone will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed US production, The Portable Dorothy Parker, from 13 February to 17 March at The Arch, Holden Street Theatres, Hindmarsh.

3
Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month Photo
Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month

B Street Theatre, Fringe Management LLC and Adelaide’s Joanne Hartstone will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed US production, Blood of The Lamb from 20 February to 17 March in The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum.

4
Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month Photo
Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month

Fringe Management LLC and Adelaide’s Joanne Hartstone will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed UK production, Sherlock Holmes – The Last Act from 17 February to 17 March for ten (weekend) performances only at Studio 166 at Goodwood Theatre and Studios.

More Hot Stories For You

Cirque Nocturne Brings Two New Productions to Adelaide Fringe in MarchCirque Nocturne Brings Two New Productions to Adelaide Fringe in March
THE PORTABLE DOROTHY PARKER Comes to Adelaide in FebruaryTHE PORTABLE DOROTHY PARKER Comes to Adelaide in February
Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next MonthAustralian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month
Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next MonthAustralian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Adelaide Dinosaur World Live
Adelaide Festival Centre (1/25-1/28)
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here! in Australia - Adelaide I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here!
Migration Museum (2/17-3/17)
Blank Canvas in Australia - Adelaide Blank Canvas
My Lover Cindi (3/14-3/17)
The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice in Australia - Adelaide The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre (4/08-4/13)VIDEOS
Hit n Hope: A Character Cabaret in Australia - Adelaide Hit n Hope: A Character Cabaret
Ayers House (3/06-3/16)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Adelaide Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Dom Polski Centre (3/04-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You