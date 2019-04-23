Michael Jackson - Live Concert Experience Comes to Thebarton Theatre

A sell-out success when last performed in Adelaide (2017) Michael Jackson The Live Concert Experience returns to Adelaide's Thebarton Theatre for one performance only on Saturday 1 June at 7.30pm.

Marking ten years since the death (25 June) of legendary King of Pop Michael Jackson, the two-hour show starring one of the world's leading Michael Jackson tribute artists TJ Cappola, performing with six dancers and a six-piece live band to relive the best of Jackson's classic concert tours.

The show includes all of Jackson's number one hits and is regarded as one of the world's great live concert experiences, with identical choreography, costuming and state of the art lighting to bring to life the character, vocals and stage persona of Michael Jackson.

TJ Cappola says he is thrilled and honoured to once again be touring his Michael Jackson Live Concert Experience paying tribute to the memory of his idol.

Tickets are priced from $71 to $112 and may be purchased through Ticketmaster. Booking fees apply.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You