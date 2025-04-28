MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Comes to The Gilbert & Sullivan Society Of South Australia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Merrily We Roll Along Presented by The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of South Australia

Step into a world of ambition, friendship, and the bittersweet cost of success with Merrily We Roll Along, opening at The Arts Theatre from 22 May to 1 June 2025. From the brilliant mind of Stephen Sondheim, Merrily We Roll Along is a captivating musical journey told in reverse - from the disillusionment of adulthood back to the idealism of youth.

The production stars Nicholas Munday as Franklin Shepard, Deon Martino-Williams as Charley Kringas, Serena Cann as Mary Flynn, Danielle Greaves as Beth Spencer, Bec Pynor as Gussie Carnegie, and Ryan Ricci as Joe Josephson, bringing Sondheim's rich characters and complex score to life on stage.

President of The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA, Megan Doherty, said, "The G&S Society is proud of its strong tradition of presenting Stephen Sondheim's works with the highest artistic standards. We are thrilled to add this rarely-performed masterpiece to our season, brought to life by the exceptional creative talents of Matt Smith, Matthew Rumley, and Lucy Newman."

Director Matt Smith said, "The story of Merrily We Roll Along is the story of every generation of dreamers who find that the path to success diverges from those things they hold most dear. It is this universality that has solidified Merrily as an immovable, if unlikely, pillar of the musical theatre canon in the time since its premiere. I'm happy to bringing this show to you with the talented creative team Matthew Rumley, Lucy Newman and The G&S Society".

