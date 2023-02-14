Kate Ceberano and Paris Combo Announced for Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023

Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Cabaret Festival has announced two new shows on sale this week - Australian music royalty and Adelaide Cabaret Festival Co-Artistic Director Kate Ceberano will celebrate her illustrious 40-year career with a special concert coinciding with her new album and world-famous French band Paris Combo will perform in an Australian exclusive at this year's festival in June.

Kate Ceberano will be joined by the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra on the Festival Theatre stage to perform songs from her 30th album, My Life is A Symphony, on Saturday June 10, as part of a national tour.

My Life Is A Symphony, is a breathtaking celebration of Kate Ceberano's song writing from across her 40-year recording career. Kate will take audiences through her incredible catalogue from pop anthems Brave and Pash to the iconic songs she has interpreted along the way I Don't Know How to Love Him, Some Day I'll Fly Away and more.

Kate Ceberano: "I am thrilled to release the album and embark on a national tour to perform the music live for fans across the country with Australia's great symphony orchestras. Performing at Adelaide Cabaret Festival is always a highlight, and I can't wait to reconnect with crowds there in both my role as Co-Artistic Director and a performer in this year's program."

Singer, songwriter, performer, artist, icon, legend of Australian rock, pop, soul and jazz, Kate Ceberano has enjoyed one of the most enduring and inspirational careers in Australian music and returns as Co-Artistic Director of Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2023 alongside previous Artistic Directors involved this year, Julia Holt, David and Lisa Campbell, Eddie Perfect, Ali McGregor, Julia Zemiro, Alan Cumming and Tina Arena. Kate held the position as Artistic Director of Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2012 - 2014 and has performed at Adelaide Festival Centre numerous times.

With 11 platinum albums, 10 Top 10 singles, 4 ARIA Awards from 19 nominations and over 8,000 live performances, Kate Ceberano is one of the most celebrated Australian artists of all time.

To quote Hugh Jackman, "Truly one of the great voices this country has produced. Kate sings with such passion, heart and joy it is impossible not to be completely carried to wherever she wants you to go!!!! Not only an amazing singer but an extraordinary performer - Kate's singing simply melts your heart."

In an Australian exclusive appearance, world-famous French cabaret act Paris Combo will also perform their show A Celebration Of Songs of Belle Du Berry at Dunstan Playhouse on the opening weekend of the festival - June 9-11.

Programmed by Co-Artistic Director Julia Holt, the ensemble returns to Adelaide with their fun-loving mix of swinging gypsy-jazz cabaret, French pop and world rhythms and will pay tribute to their late charismatic chanteuse and songwriter Belle du Berry, with selections from their shared final studio album, Quesaco?

"An incredible music force channelling the passion, quirkiness and love of love that the French are adored for." - ArtsHub

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Executive Producer, Alex Sinclair: "The line-up for this year's Adelaide Cabaret Festival is as star-studded as ever and will add to the festivities of Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Anniversary celebrations. The incomparable Kate Ceberano and Paris Combo will no doubt get the party started on the opening weekend of the festival and there's more to come."

Kicking off the celebrations on opening night, The 2023 Variety Gala will see a special reunion and appearances by iconic artists Kate Ceberano, David Campbell, Eddie Perfect, Julia Zemiro, Ali McGregor and many more at the Festival Theatre on June 9. Tickets are almost sold out.

Produced and presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Cabaret Festival has grown from modest beginnings in 2001 to become Australia's major winter festival and the largest cabaret festival in the world.

Tickets for Kate Ceberano's My Life Is A Symphony and Paris Combo are on sale Thursday, February 16 at 10am at adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au / 131 246

Kate Ceberano's album, My Life Is A Symphony, will be released on 12 May and can be pre-ordered through ABC Music or purchased at Adelaide Cabaret Festival.