Her Majesty's Theatre Inducted into South Australia's Music Hall of Fame

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adelaide’s iconic Her Majesty’s Theatre has delivered another stellar performance – being inducted into South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame! The stunning redeveloped theatre took out South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame 2024 Venue, awarded to different venues each year, recognising its rich musical heritage.

Her Majesty’s Theatre joins the ranks of more than a hundred South Australian venues and legends including Elder Hall, Cold Chisel, and No Fixed Address. Inductees are endorsed by their peers for their musical influence, innovation, and lasting impact on the local, national, and international stage.

Adelaide Festival Centre will celebrate the award with a special exhibition in Her Majesty’s Theatre’s Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery showcasing images, plaques and awards from South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame’s archives featuring artists such as The Angels, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, and The Masters Apprentices. The exhibition is free and open to the public before and during performance times.

Other 2024 South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame inductees include Mirning Senior Elder and Whale Songman of the Yinyila Nation Bunna Lawrie and his band Coloured Stone. Coloured Stone have been nominated for four ARIA awards and awarded numerous other accolades as well as touring Europe, the US and Australia multiple times.

South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame Co-Founder Dr Enrico Morena: “On the prestigious occasion of the SA Music Hall of Fame’s 10th anniversary, we celebrate the resplendent Her Majesty’s Theatre being inducted into our prized institution. Joining its nearby luminaries the Adelaide Town Hall and Elder Hall, Her Majesty’s Theatre continues to inspire generations of artists and devotees of musical performance.

“Her Majesty’s induction will coincide with the Hall of Fame’s laudation of First Nation artists leading up to NAIDOC week. Musical icons and trailblazers Coloured Stone and their long-standing founding member Bunna Lawrie, will be inducted simultaneously adding to the significance of this eminent occasion.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “We are delighted and proud to see Her Majesty’s Theatre receive the great recognition it deserves in South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame. We invite visitors to reminisce and reflect on the many legendary South Australian music acts who have helped shape Adelaide into a UNESCO City of Music at our new exhibition in the Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery.”

The Hon Andrea Michaels MP, South Australian Minister for Arts: “Her Majesty’s Theatre is an icon in South Australia, and it is incredible to celebrate its inclusion into South Australia’s Hall of Fame. For more than 110 years, South Australians have enjoyed extraordinary performances at Her Majesty’s Theatre and from the moment you walk through the doors, you can feel its remarkable history. It is a jewel in the crown of our state, and it is fitting for it to be recognized in such a distinguished way.”

Built in 1913, Her Majesty’s Theatre is one of the last remaining examples in Australia of the famous chain of Tivoli theatres. Having played a significant role in Australia’s theatre and entertainment history, Her Majesty’s Theatre has survived two world wars, the great-depression, and two pandemics.

An extensive redevelopment of the iconic Grote Street theatre commenced in 2018 and was unveiled in June 2020 to enthusiastic reviews, bringing the 1500 seat venue to world-class status and offering an unrivalled audience and artist experience. Her Majesty’s Theatre is managed by Adelaide Festival Centre, making her part of the family that is ‘The Heart of the Arts’ in South Australia.

The Maj has showcased many big names across its 110 years including Luciano Pavarotti, Maggie Smith, Chris Isaak, Archie Roach, Alan Cumming, Barry Humphries AC CBE, and Paul Kelly. Including Her Majesty’s Theatre ambassadors Robyn Archer AO, Greta Bradman, David Campbell OAM, Kate Ceberano AM, Ali McGregor, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore OAM and Meow Meow.

This recent award adds to an impressive list of accolades for Her Majesty’s Theatre including:

Master Builder Association’s National Building Excellence Awards 2022

Commercial/Industrial Building $50M- $100M awarded to Hansen Yuncken

Master Builders South Australia Building Excellence Awards 2021

Interior /Finishes Commercial awarded to JRCM Commercial Joinery

Commercial/Industrial Building $50M- $100M awarded to Hansen Yuncken

Australian Institute of Building - South Australia and Northern Territory Professional Excellence in Building Awards 2021

Commercial Construction $60 million plus - Hansen Yuncken ​

Professional Excellence – Hansen Yuncken’s Chris Cavenett, Her Majesty’s Theatre Project Manager

Australian Institute of Architects SA 2021

City of Adelaide Prize – COX Architecture

David Saunders Award for heritage – COX Architecture

Jack Mcconnell Award for Public Architecture – COX Architecture



Her Majesty’s Theatre public tours are back by popular demand! The public is invited to take an exclusive behind the scenes look at Her Majesty’s Theatre with tour dates on sale now. Upcoming shows at Her Majesty’s Theatre include Joep Beving – Hermetism, Adelaide Guitar Festival and Grease The Musical.

Tickets for Her Majesty’s Theatre Guided Tours are selling fast and are available at www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/her-majestys-theatre-guided-tour

More information about South Australia’s Music Hall of Fame exhibition available at https://www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/amc-south-australian-music-hall-of-fame

Comments