First Act Announced For Adelaide Guitar Festival

Tickets are on sale from Thursday, 23 March.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Adelaide Festival Centre announced that twice Grammy-nominated American indie folk duo The Milk Carton Kids will perform as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival 2023. Straight from the US, The Milk Carton Kids will make their Adelaide debut when they take to the stage at Her Majesty's Theatre on Thursday, July 13. Tickets are on sale from Thursday, 23 March.

Band members Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan have been performing together since 2011. Their debut album The Ash & Clay was nominated for Best Folk Album at the Grammys and they won Group of the Year at the Americana Music Awards. Their second Grammy nomination for "Best American Roots Performance" followed in 2015. Having toured the world and covering a scope of genres including blues, roots, Americana and folk, The Milk Carton Kids are not to be missed. Known for their beautiful melodies and impressive finger picking technique it is the moments between the songs that also make for an immersive concert experience as they are laced with great banter and a good deal of humour.

In addition to the Adelaide Guitar Festival, The Milk Carton Kids will perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Queenscliff, Meeniyan, Castlemaine, and Bangalow, with special guest Vera Sola, presented by Love Police.

Support act Vera Sola is a poet, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who independently wrote, performed and produced her debut 2018 album Shades. She has been described as the "lost love child of Leonard Cohen and Nancy Sinatra" while also remaining "an utterly singular talent".

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: "We have long admired The Milk Carton Kids and are thrilled to include them in the 2023 Adelaide Guitar Festival program. We have a stellar program lined up for this year and look forward to revealing more in April".



