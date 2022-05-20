FLAMENCO TAPAS Comes to Studio Flamenco in June

Adelaide Fringe might be over... but following their five star success with 'Gypsy Caravan', Studio Flamenco serves up the hottest local talent over two nights of Andalusian dance, music and culture.

Flamenco Tapas offers two completely unique short shows each night so you can create your own tasting platter of Spanish delights! Choose one show or double your entertainment and see both, with paella and sangria in between shows!

'Our Fringe show was an outdoor spectacular, with a huge company of dancers and live musicians' explains soloist Susi Masi, 'whereas this show will give audiences a chance to witness flamenco in its more intimate traditional form- like you would see in a small club in the south of Spain, up close and personal.'

The "tablao" format showcases solo dancers, allowing each artist to display their virtuosity and unique style, accompanied by Studio Flamenco's thrilling band of live musicians.

Trained in both Spain and Australia, the combined performance credentials of Studio Flamenco's company spans decades and includes appearances at WOMADELAIDE, Adelaide International Guitar festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival and performances with Opera Australia. Studio Flamenco is also renowned for nurturing new flamenco talent, with Flamenco Tapas showcasing solos from two young upcoming flamenco dancers, now in their teens, having trained since the age of 4.

This is the essence of flamenco! Come enjoy this rich cultural experience and be transported to Spain this winter season.

DATES

Saturday 4 June 2022 - Sunday 5 June 2022

TIMES

Show 1 - 6 pm

Show 2 - 7:30 pm

Check our Facebook event page for the full line-up Flamenco Tapas | Facebook

BOOKINGS

Bookings at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/903852

Paella, sangria and soft drinks available to buy between shows- however the special deal price is only available when you pre-book! Note- paella is non-vegetarian.

VENUE

Studio Flamenco, 318 Goodwood Rd., Clarence Park, SA (behind Church of the Trinity)