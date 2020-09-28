DJUKI MALA Returns to Western Australia Beginning Next Month

Check out all of the tour dates!

Djuki Mala will return to Western Australia with performances in Perth and Regional WA throughout October and November.

Direct from North East Arnhem Land, Indigenous Australian dance sensations and landmark dance/theatre company that took the world by storm present their internationally acclaimed smash hit production. Unique, infectious, high-energy... like a confetti cannon point blank to the heart. Djuki Mala wow audiences with a spectacular fusion of traditional dance, pop-culture and storytelling that is a marvel of timing, comedy and clowning with a hefty dose of heart and soul!



Their appearances have electrified audiences at major festivals and events worldwide with multiple award nominations and wins alongside huge media interest. Djuki Mala's performances offer a rare and insightful view into Indigenous Australia.

Tour Dates

Mandurah

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre

3 October 2020

Buy Tickets

Harvey

Harvey Recreation and Cultral Centre

4 October 2020

SOLD OUT

Narrogin

Arts Narrogin - Narrogin Town Hall

7 October 2020

SOLD OUT

Bunbury

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre

9 October 2020

SOLD OUT

Manjimup

Sandra Donovan Sound Shell

10 October 2020

Buy Tickets

Albany (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Albany Entertainment Centre

11 October 2020

Buy Tickets

Ravensthorpe

Ravensthorpe Town Hall

14 October 2020

Buy Tickets

Esperance

Esperance Civic Centre

16 October 2020

Buy Tickets

Kalgoorlie

Goldfields Arts Centre

17 October 2020

Buy Tickets

Merredin

Cummins Theatre

20 October 2020

Buy Tickets

Yalgoo

Yalgoo Community Hall - FREE EVENT

23 October 2020

Register

Meekatharra

Peace Gorge - FREE EVENT

25 October 2020

Register

Perth

The Regal Theatre, Subiaco

29, 30, 31 October 2020

Buy Tickets

Ningaloo

Ningaloo Centre

5 November 2020

Buy Tickets

Newman

Newman Recreation Centre

8 November 2020

Register

Karratha

Red Earth Arts Precinct

12 November 2020

SOLD OUT

Roebourne

Ngurin Centre & Roebourne Cultural Complex - FREE EVENT

14 November 2020

Register

Broome

Broome Civic Centre

20 November 2020

Buy Tickets

