DJUKI MALA Returns to Western Australia Beginning Next Month
Check out all of the tour dates!
Djuki Mala will return to Western Australia with performances in Perth and Regional WA throughout October and November.
Direct from North East Arnhem Land, Indigenous Australian dance sensations and landmark dance/theatre company that took the world by storm present their internationally acclaimed smash hit production. Unique, infectious, high-energy... like a confetti cannon point blank to the heart. Djuki Mala wow audiences with a spectacular fusion of traditional dance, pop-culture and storytelling that is a marvel of timing, comedy and clowning with a hefty dose of heart and soul!
Their appearances have electrified audiences at major festivals and events worldwide with multiple award nominations and wins alongside huge media interest. Djuki Mala's performances offer a rare and insightful view into Indigenous Australia.
Tour Dates
Mandurah
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre
3 October 2020
Harvey
Harvey Recreation and Cultral Centre
4 October 2020
Narrogin
Arts Narrogin - Narrogin Town Hall
7 October 2020
Bunbury
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre
9 October 2020
Manjimup
Sandra Donovan Sound Shell
10 October 2020
Albany (NEW SHOW ADDED)
Albany Entertainment Centre
11 October 2020
Ravensthorpe
Ravensthorpe Town Hall
14 October 2020
Esperance
Esperance Civic Centre
16 October 2020
Kalgoorlie
Goldfields Arts Centre
17 October 2020
Merredin
Cummins Theatre
20 October 2020
Yalgoo
Yalgoo Community Hall - FREE EVENT
23 October 2020
Meekatharra
Peace Gorge - FREE EVENT
25 October 2020
Perth
The Regal Theatre, Subiaco
29, 30, 31 October 2020
Ningaloo
Ningaloo Centre
5 November 2020
Newman
Newman Recreation Centre
8 November 2020
Karratha
Red Earth Arts Precinct
12 November 2020
Roebourne
Ngurin Centre & Roebourne Cultural Complex - FREE EVENT
14 November 2020
Broome
Broome Civic Centre
20 November 2020