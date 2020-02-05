DEADLY HEARTS: A Celebration Of Australian Indigenous Music Announced at Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Adelaide Cabaret Festival in association with HOTA Home of the Arts & ABC Music are thrilled to announce Deadly Hearts: A celebration of Australian Indigenous music featuring Thelma Plum, Baker Boy, Tia Gostelow and Aodhan, will be performing at Adelaide Festival Centre's Festival Theatre on Sunday, June 7.

From the hearts and mouths of Australia's next generation of First Nations artists and inspired by ABC Music's Deadly Hearts albums, this special concert features Triple J's 2020 Hottest 100 hit-makers Thelma Plum (2019 multi ARIA Award Nominee) and Baker Boy (2019 Young Australian of the Year) alongside emerging First Nations artists Tia Gostelow (Top 5 in Triple J's Unearthed High 2016) and Aodhan (Triple J's 2019 Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative winner).

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Julia Zemiro is delighted the Deadly Hearts lineup will be part of the festival's 20th Anniversary program - celebrating classic cabaret and embracing the future of contemporary artists:

"Deadly Hearts is a celebration of Indigenous Australian artists, their music and their stories.

"I am so thrilled to be receiving the latest chapter of this fabulous main event to the Adelaide Cabaret Festival. Join us as we dance, groove and sing with Thelma Plum, Baker Boy, Tia Gostelow and Aodhan.

"It's a new generation of music blooming and bursting through onto the Festival Theatre stage. I can't wait to welcome these Deadly Hearts to Cabaret in 2020."

Thelma Plum: "Can't wait to get back to Adelaide for Deadly Hearts - it's been too long since I've played there... it's great Baker Boy and I get to team up again!"

Danzal Baker aka Baker Boy: "I can't wait to head over to Adelaide for Deadly Hearts. Adelaide always has such great crowds, with loads of energy, I love performing there!

"It's amazing to get to perform alongside a line-up of deadly Indigenous artists and get to celebrate our stories together!"

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and seasoned performer, Thelma Plum is a 25-year-old Gamilaraay woman, musician and creator. Her ARIA Award winning debut album Better In Blak bursts with astonishing strength, courage and heartbreaking tenderness, capturing so deftly what it's like to be a young Aboriginal woman in Australia.

Australia's freshest new hip-hop talent Baker Boy was born in Darwin and raised in the remote Northern Territory communities of Milingimbi and Maningrida. Danzal Baker, aka Baker Boy, raps in Yolngu Matha language and English. Winner of the 2019 National Indigenous Music Award (NIMA) Artist of the Year and Young Australian of the Year, Baker Boy inspires younger generations to embrace their culture and become leaders in their communities.

Singer-songwriter Tia Gostelow has been making waves since she released her debut album Thick Skin which won Album of the Year at the Queensland Music Awards. The album also scored Triple J's feature album and saw her sell out a national headline tour in Australia. Tia grew up in the regional QLD town of Mackay and at 18 moved to Brisbane where she is well and truly part of the Brisbane music community.

At just 15, Aodhan won Triple J's Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative with his self-produced song When Your Eyes Speak. This Dharawal singer-songwriter fuses heartfelt writing with soulful musicality to creative beautiful coastal-folk flavoured tunes.

Join us for this deadly celebration through songs showcasing Australian music at its absolute finest.

The world's biggest and best cabaret festival gets underway from 5-20 June 2020. Stay tuned for Adelaide Cabaret Festival's full program launch on 31 March 2020.

Tickets on sale Thursday, February 6 from 10am adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au.





