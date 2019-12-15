Cirque Stratosphere Season Extends

Cirque Stratosphere - a spectacular new circus from the creators of CIRCUS 1903 (2016) and last summer's smash-hit The Illusionists: Direct from Broadway - will return to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall from 14 - 19 January due to popular demand.

A dazzling new show, Cirque Stratosphere features gravity-defying acts on a scale never seen before at the Opera House, transforming the Concert Hall into a futuristic space-age utopia. For this limited season, this troupe of Olympic-standard acrobats and gymnasts cast by The Works Entertainment will demonstrate that even the sky isn't the limit.

Audiences will witness thrilling performances inside The Columbian Wheel of Death by The Flyers Valencia, impressive stunts on roller skates by Duo Velocity, thrilling hoop diving by the exciting duo Submergence, hypnotic and graceful LED Cyr Wheel rotations by Gravity Gravitas, an awe-inspiring display of power, flexibility and balance by The Galactus Gods, The Cosmonaut, The Planetary Prodigy and many more. Hosted by the hilarious Tapeface, these extraordinary feats effortlessly blend agility, coordination and showmanship to create an out-of-this-world spectacle.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Olivia Ansell, says: "We're thrilled to announce a season extension of Cirque Stratosphere, The Works Entertainment's exhilarating new blockbuster circus. The 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing has renewed our fascination with space, and what lives beyond the earth's atmosphere, and this captivating and death defying new show captures that excitement. Lift off with your family and friends in the Concert Hall this summer. Your only mission - fun!"

The talented duo Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, otherwise known as The Works Entertainment, are also the creative minds behind the epic Le Grand Cirque, Le Noir, Cirque Adrenalin and The Illusionists. Their unmissable productions have now travelled to more than 400 cities around the globe.

Simon Painter, Creative Producer, The Works Entertainment, says: "We are very excited for audiences to witness this futuristic aerial spectacular in the round, as never before seen in the Concert Hall, and to return again in January. It's a redefinition of circus."

Watch the trailer for Cirque Stratosphere here





