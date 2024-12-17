CHRIS MARTIN – NOT THE GUY FROM COLDPLAY Comes to Adelaide Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chris Martin from Coldplay has it all – money, fame and ownership of the name Chris Martin. And Chris Martin, one of Brisbane’s best comedians, is sick of it! He’s coming to the 2025 Adelaide Fringe to take back his name with his brand new show Chris Martin – Not The Guy From Coldplay. Performances run Tue 4 – Sun 9 March.

When Coldplay stormed onto the world music stage in 2000 with megahit Yellow, the comedian’s life changed forever as he was constantly being compared to his famous namesake. How’s Coldplay? How’s Gweneth? How come you look so terrible in person? How about shut up!

The comedian has decided enough is enough and is taking back his name. He is challenging Chris Martin (Coldplay) to a duel at the 2025 Adelaide Fringe. The duel will take place at The Howling Owl on the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th or 9th March at 9pm. “If he doesn’t show up I’ll probably just do a sick comedy show because I’m really good at that sort of thing,” says Martin.

About Chris Martin

Chris Martin is one of Brisbane’s best comedians. He has rocked the stages of the Brisbane Comedy Festival, Gold Coast Laughs Festival and Melbourne Fringe Festival. This will be his 5th solo comedy show.

