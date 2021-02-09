Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adelaide Fringe Presents BIRD BE CRAZY – A Cheeky Comic Cabaret Quest Of Absurdity

The perfect way to kick off a night of festival fun and get back into some live theatre. 

Feb. 9, 2021  

Cute but a psycho, the loveable narcissist Miss Zella Shear is back from the dead (well sort of) for the premier of this new one woman show.

Stuck in limbo she needs all her absurdist tricks and the audience's help in order to face her fears and get to the other side.

Is it a halo or a warmer climate that awaits her?

Think The Good Place meets Hitchcock's Birds. Music Mashups, Buffoonish Burlesque, Operatic Outbursts, Cabaret Chaos and "Wacky antics" a??a??a??a?? Scenestr from this singing Diva.

In a time when a handshake is taboo, Bird Be Crazy creates intimacy, audience engagement and allows the freedom to escape from perceived reality in under 50 minutes, on an absurdist journey in a safe and socially distanced way.

This new one woman show brought from Sydney, NSW, is the second cabaret in a series created by artist Elizabeth Shearer.

It has been created to be enjoyed as a first experience or as a sequel to Bite Me But Smile (previously programmed at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, Sydney Fringe Festival and Brisbane Wonderland Festival). Bringing the same infectious energy (Not COVID) and hijinx to deliver something "Sexy, silly, sincere, and a genuine delight," The Creative Issue.

Creator and Performer Elizabeth Shearer said: "With everything that has been going on I'm grateful to have the opportunity and platform of the Adelaide Fringe 2021 to premier something new that's full of playfulness and silliness. I think we all need that."


