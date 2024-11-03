Adelaide Festival Announces 2025 Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adelaide Festival has announced its 40th program, promising a suite of international and Australian productions and artists which will further enhance its 65-year reputation as Australia's premier international festival.

For 2025, beloved Adelaide Festival programs Adelaide Writers' Week, WOMADelaide, Chamber Landscapes and Daylight Express will make their anticipated returns and next year will see a new festival hub, The Courtyard. Located on the Festival Plaza, this vibrant new meeting place will offer food, drinks, and nightly programming from Wednesday to Sunday evenings.

The Festival kicks off with Australia's opera event of the year – the epic, international thriller Innocence. Following its sellout triumph at the Royal Opera Covent Garden, and immediately before its New York debut at the Metropolitan Opera, this astonishing and epic production has its exclusive Australian season in the 2025 Festival. Already being hailed as the greatest opera of the 21st Century, a “masterpiece” (The New York Times and Evening Standard), “an astonishing creation” (The Telegraph) and “a triumph” (San Francisco Chronicle).

Innocence is directed by visionary Australian director Simon Stone who returns after 2018's sold-out production of Thyestes. This contemporary tale of morality and mortality by Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho and Finnish novelist Sofi Oksanen features Australian operatic sensation Teddy Tahu Rhodes and international opera stars Sean Panikkar, Jenny Carlstedt, Tuomas Pursio and Claire de Sevigne. The score will be performed by Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Clément Mao-Takacs, with a combined chorus of 32 Adelaide Chamber Singers and State Opera South Australia Chorus members.

Also for the opening weekend, there's still time to register to be part in the 30-minute dusk ‘happening' in Elder Park, with the world premiere of Stephanie Lake Company's MASS MOVEMENT on Saturday 1 March at 7pm, co-commissioned with The Australian Ballet. Over 1000 dancers ranging in age from 12 to 88 and representing a diverse mix of dance styles will come together for a breathtaking one-time-only free performance on a balmy summer evening.

Adelaide Festival Artistic Director Brett Sheehy AO says: “I'm thrilled to be back at the helm of our nation's major cultural drawcard for the past 65 years, rightly deserving its moniker of ‘Australia's International Festival'. I want to thank my predecessors in this role – Ruth Mackenzie CBE, Neil Armfield AO and Rachel Healy – who set the groundwork with their prior commitments to several productions, and I've relished the opportunity to complete the program of extraordinary opera, dance, theatre and music works you won't experience anywhere else in the country. Since my first Adelaide Festival in 2006, I've had the privilege of continuing to present live performances and to analyse exactly why the artforms of theatre, music, dance and opera continue to thrive. The explosion in recent research into what makes us happy has landed on a not-surprising though now scientifically validated conclusion – humans are made happy by the experiential over the material. Simply put, we reach our greatest enjoyment and satisfaction through experiences over things. And Adelaide Festival is a living embodiment of this.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas MP says: “With an exciting and diverse program lined up for 2025, Adelaide Festival continues to showcase why it's not only a premier attraction for global audiences but also a key driver of South Australia's economy and tourism sector. My government is very proud to have provided additional resources to deliver an even better result for Australia's flagship international festival, right here in Adelaide.”

Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels MP says: “Adelaide Festival is South Australia's premier arts festival and it's fantastic to be announcing a spectacular program for 2025 as we celebrate its 40th year. The Malinauskas Government has invested an additional $2.3 million to bring major international events to South Australia as part of Adelaide Festival and this year, that money is going toward bringing us the opera Innocence which will make its exclusive Australian debut. In addition to Innocence, the program contains other stellar international performances, artists and authors, alongside incredible South Australian talent and I'd like to congratulate Brett, Ruth, Kath and the entire team on producing it.”

Recurring themes in the 2025 program include:

A tribute to love, in its various forms with the Adelaide premiere of two of the theatre and literary worlds' highly anticipated shows – the stage adaptation of Trent Dalton's Love Stories – and the profoundly moving Hewa Rwanda – Letter to the Absent, Dorcy Rugamba's spoken love letters to his family members, heartlessly killed in a matter of minutes during the 1994 Rwanda genocide. Club Amour performed by legendary German dance company Pina Bausch's Tanztheater Wuppertal is a triptych of groundbreaking works dedicated to love and desire. As well, a no-holds-barred exploration of the human condition sees Samuel Barnett playing a professionally neurotic stand-up comedian in search for Mr Right in Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible is Going To Happen, and the incandescent Camille O'Sullivan presents Loveletter – a deeply personal tribute to two dear-departed friends, Shane McGowan of The Pogues and Sinéad O'Connor.

Powerhouse International Artists making their Adelaide Festival debut including acclaimed Irish actor Stephen Rea in Krapp's Last Tape; electrifying Spanish flamenco dancer Rocío Molina in Caída del Cielo (Fallen from Heaven); and celebrated Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. While after more than a decade, beloved Serbian musical virtuoso Goran Bregović returns to the Festival stage blending his Sarajevo roots with Balkan folk, rock, and classical influences. Accompanied by his legendary Wedding and Funeral Band, Bregović promises an exhilarating, toe-tapping evening to remember!

A deep dive into little-known First Nations stories with My Cousin Frank, as celebrated Australian writer and performer Rhoda Roberts AO takes a seat onstage to share the remarkable journey of her cousin, Australia's first Aboriginal Olympian, a boxer who competed at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. In a powerful Australian premiere nyilamum – song cycles performed by the Australian String Quartet intertwines ancient stories and language with contemporary reflections on land, identity, and resilience. Featuring music by Yorta Yorta Dja Dja Wurrung woman Dr Lou Bennett AM and renowned Australian composer Paul Stanhope.

Visitors and families of all ages are invited to explore the Port Adelaide region through The Walking Track, a free, immersive guided experience created by Vitalstatistix, led by Karul Projects' Thomas E S Kelly and offering powerful perspectives on place, culture and connection.

Finally, two works taking an in-depth retrospective look are Big Name No Blankets, the history of the legendary Warumpi Band; and A Quiet Language celebrates 60 years of Australian Dance Theatre (ADT), Australia's longest-running contemporary dance company. This milestone production is co-choreographed by ADT's current Artistic Director, Wiradjuri man Daniel Riley, and the company's founder Elizabeth Cameron Dalman OAM. Due to overwhelming demand, additional performances of A Quiet Language have also been added.

Internationally acclaimed choreographer Lucy Guerin, last seen at Adelaide Festival with 2018's Split, returns with her captivating male-female dance duet One Single Action in an Ocean of Everything. Also making a welcome return to Adelaide is the charismatic Seann Miley Moore, who wowed audiences as the Engineer in Opera Australia's Miss Saigon earlier this year. Now, Moore takes on the electrifying role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch on a fearless journey of self-discovery in this iconic rock musical.

Familiar stories take on a new life in War of the Worlds, performed simultaneously by youth theatre groups in Whyalla, Barmera and Bendigo; and the second fairytale in Slingsby's trilogy of works-in-development, The Giant's Garden, offers a fresh reimagining of The Selfish Giant. Renowned American singer-songwriter Cat Power will recreate live on stage both her acclaimed 2023 album and Bob Dylan's 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert album in Cat Power Sings Dylan. And celebrating 40 years performing together, the UK's Forced Entertainment returns with Complete Works: Table Top Shakespeare. This inventive production reenacts all 36 of Shakespeare's plays in individual 45-60 minute performances, featuring every day objects as characters – who wouldn't want to see Hamlet portrayed by a bottle of vinegar?

Spine-tingling classical music performances featuring some of the finest musicians in their craft including a lineup of 17 artists at Elder Hall during the convenient midday timing in the Daylight Express series. Chamber Landscapes at UKARIA also returns, curated by artistic director David Harrington of The Kronos Quartet. For the 2025 program, Harrington has selected the theme of “Horizons” showcasing an internationally diverse program of musicians from various backgrounds.

For the first time, Adelaide Festival will also present Dialogues in Sound: The Chamber Landscapes Gala, featuring an ensemble of this year's musicians, from Australia, Vietnam, Mali and Indonesia, sharing the state for astonishing interpretations and reinventions of western classical music.

Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov and German baritone Matthias Goerne will grace the stages of both Adelaide Town Hall and UKARIA in two concerts celebrating the music of Franz Schubert. The first concert will feature Schubert's 21st and final Piano Sonata alongside his beloved song cycle, Schwanengesang. The second concert will be dedicated to Schubert's equally brilliant song cycle, Die Schöne Müllerin.

Additional performances include music to ease both your mind and body when Adelaide Chamber Singers perform Heal You, and Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) encourages audiences to bring their yoga mats to the Grainger Studio for a tranquil, peaceful audience experience in the almost-dark with Sanctuary Series – Echoes. The ASO will also perform two separate concerts celebrating women composers from Australia, the UK, the USA, Russia, Mexico and Finland in their Light – Song concert series. Versatile songstress Jess Hitchcock joins forces with Penny Quartet for Musica Viva's evening of music through the looking glass of eleven Australian composers, each commissioned to arrange one of Jess's songs.

Three world premiere visual art exhibitions beginning with the Art Gallery of South Australia's stunning exhibition Radical Textiles. This eye-catching display features a selection of tapestry, embroidery, quilting and tailoring from over 100 artists, designers and activists. At ACE Gallery, Shared Skin delves into the evolving definitions of relationships and families through new commissions and existing works by First Nations and culturally diverse contemporary artists. At Carrick Hill, artists Catherine Truman and Ian Gibbins present The Taken Path, a year-long documentary that explores the profound effects of climate change and human industry on the natural world. Lastly, Samstag Museum presents Direct, Directed, Directly an innovative exhibition that employs performance, moving image, installation and sound to investigate the gap between what is said and what is heard.

Adelaide Writers' Week returns from 1 – 6 March featuring an impressive lineup of authors, including Australia's own Geraldine Brooks, Helen Garner, Kevin Rudd and Jessie Tu. In dedicated author ticketed events, Marcus Zusak will celebrate 20 years since the publication of The Book Thief; Tim Winton will discuss writing, climate change and the fate of the planet, as outlined in his 13th novel, Juice; and masterful drama and crime writers Andrew Knight and Anthony Horowitz will discuss mysteries, murder and mayhem.

In a lively debate, team captains Annabel Crabb and David Marr will tackle the question of whether “true friends stab you in the front” as Oscar Wilde famously said. Other ticketed events will focus on The United States' place in the world (ABC 7.30's Sarah Ferguson and editor of The New Yorker, David Remnick); Islamophobia (Waleed Aly and Susan Carland); Antisemitism (Sir Simon Schama); uses and abuses of language in Kyiv, Mar-a-Lago and Gaza (Masha Gessen); and ultimate stories of blunders, both other peoples' and individual (Richard Fidler, Sarah Kanowski and a stellar cast of authors). Don't miss the inaugural Adelaide Writers' Week Quiz Night, hosted by Shaun Micallef promising an unforgettable evening of literary trivia, or beloved AWW audience events, Insiders hosted by David Speers, and the daily news discussion each morning, Breakfast with Papers.

Adelaide Writers' Week Director Louise Adler AM says: ”The literary critic John Carey once wrote that good literature “doesn't tell you what the truth is, but rather makes you feel what it would be like to know it". The writers of fiction, nonfiction and poetry joining us at AWW25 are therefore, unsurprisingly, focused on discontent in ourselves as individuals, within families, and beyond to within communities and between nation states. The 2025 festival will take place in the aftermath of the US and UK elections and the forthcoming elections in Europe and Australia. Writers' attention will necessarily turn to the role of language in a political landscape which appears, paradoxically, to be characterised by deepening divisions and at the same time consensus among a political class committed to the status quo. Adelaide Writers' Week has long been able to host civil and generous conversations that inform, engage and inspire our audience and in these turbulent times, will continue that tradition.”

Discount ticket schemes for those facing a financial barrier include continuing established Festival initiatives Tix for Next to Nix and Pay What You Can, thanks to The Balnaves Foundation, and inclusive equity program for category 1 – 4 schools, Festival Connect, thanks to the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation, SA Power Networks, Waternish and Adelaide Festival Benefactors.

The 40th Adelaide Festival runs over 17 days and nights from Friday 28 February to Sunday 16 March, 2025. Adelaide Writers' Week runs from Saturday 1 to Thursday 6 March and the full program will be announced in January 2025.

BOOKINGS (on sale from 9am ACST / 9:30am AEDT, Monday 4 November): adelaidefestival.com.au or 1300 393 404.

AF25 Program by Genre

OPERA

Innocence directed by Simon Stone with musical score by Kaija Saariaho and book by Sofi Oksanen. Confirmed soloists include Teddy Tahu Rhodes, Sean Panikkar, Jenny Carlstedt, Tuomas Pursio and Claire de Sevigne. Score performed by Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Clément Mao-Takacs, and sung by Adelaide Chamber Singers and State Opera South Australia Chorus

Festival Theatre, 28 February – 5 March

THEATRE & MUSIC THEATRE

Hedwig and the Angry Inch by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, directed by Shane Anthony and Dino Dimitriadis and performed by Seann Miley Moore

The Queens Theatre, 18 February – 15 March

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen written by Marcelo Dos Santos, directed by Matthew Xia and performed by Samuel Barnett

Space Theatre, 26 February – 2 March

Krapp's Last Tape written by Samuel Beckett, directed by Vicky Featherstone and performed by Stephen Rea

Dunstan Playhouse, 27 February – 8 March

The Giant's Garden (with Slingsby) based on Ursula Dubosarsky's reimagining of Oscar Wilde's The Selfish Giant, directed by Andy Packer

Slingsby's Hall of Possibility, 28 February – 1 March

My Cousin Frank written and told by Rhoda Roberts AO. A NORPA Production

Space Theatre, 3 – 5 March

Hewa Rwanda - Letter to the absent created and performed by Dorcy Rugamba

Elder Hall, The University of Adelaide, 3 – 6 March

War of the Worlds adapted by Fleur Kilpatrick after H.G. Wells and performed by Arena Theatre Company, D'faces of Youth Arts and Riverland Youth Theatre

Barmera, Whyalla, Bendigo, 7 – 15 March

Complete Works: Table Top Shakespeare written and performed by Forced Entertainment

Space Theatre, 8 – 16 March

Trent Dalton's Love Stories adapted for the stage by Tim McGarry with additioanl writing and story by Trent Dalton and Fiona Franzmann. Directed by Sam Strong

Dunstan Playhouse, 12 – 16 March

Big Name, No Blankets by Andrea James with Anyupa Butcher and Sammy Tjapanangka Butcher. Presented with ILBIJERRI Theatre Company

Her Majesty's Theatre, 14 – 16 March

DANCE & DANCE THEATRE

A Quiet Language created and performed by Australian Dance Theatre and directed by Daniel Riley with Elizabeth Cameron Dalman

Odeon Theatre, Norwood, 26 February – 6 March

Caída del Cielo (Fallen from Heaven) created and performed by Rocío Molina

Her Majesty's Theatre, 28 February – 3 March

MASS MOVEMENT created and choreographed by Stephanie Lake Company and co-commissioned wtih The Australian Ballet

Elder Park, 1 March

One Single Action in an Ocean of Everything created by Lucy Guerin

AC Arts, Main Theatre, 39 Light Square, 1 – 3 March

Club Amour created, choreographed and performed by Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch + Terrain Boris Charmatz

Festival Theatre, 10 – 16 March

Festival Theatre, 10 – 16 March Café Müller created, choreographed and performed by Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch + Terrain Boris Charmatz

Festival Theatre, 10 – 16 March

The Walking Track by Karul Projects and presented by Vitalstatistix

Waterside Workers Hall, Port Adelaide,Yartapuulti, 11 – 16 March

EXHIBITIONS

Radical Textiles presented by the Art Gallery of South Australia with Principal Donor Neilson Foundation, Design Partner Grieve Gillett Architects, Exhibition Partner Mutual Trust, Media Partner The Guardian and in association with Adelaide Festival

Art Gallery of South Australia, 24 November 2024 – 30 March

The Taken Path featuring works by Catherine Truman and Ian Gibbins

The Wall Gallery, Carrick Hill, 12 February – 16 March

The Wall Gallery, Carrick Hill, 12 February – 16 March Shared Skin curated by Rayleen Forester and featuring works by Atong Atem (AUS), Hana Pera Aoake (NZ), Jared Flitcroft (NZ), Juanella McKenzie (AUS), Jumana Manna (GER), Jacob Boehme (AUS), KTB + The Narungga Family Choir (AUS), Tuan Andrew Nguyen (USA), Bhenji Ra (AUS), Steven Rhall (AUS), Marikit Santiago (AUS) and Jennifer Tee (NL)

ACE Gallery, 15 February – 12 April

Direct, Directed, Directly

Samstag Museum of Art, University of South Australia, 28 February – 30 May

WRITERS' WEEK

The AWW Great Debate hosted by Annabelle Crabb and David Marr

Adelaide Town Hall, 28 February

Adelaide Writers' Week with free entry

Pioneer Women's Memorial Garden, 1 – 6 March

Breakfast with Papers hosted by Tory Shepherd and Jonathan Green

Pioneer Women's Memorial Garden, 1 – 6 March

The Book Nerd's Quiz of Quizzes hosted by Shaun Micallef

The Drill Hall, Torrens Parade Ground, 1 March

Mistakes Were Made with Richard Fidler, Sarah Kanowski and a stellar cast of authors

Adelaide Town Hall, 2 March

Islamophobia: What's the Problem? with Waleed Aly and Susan Carland

Adelaide Town Hall, 2 March

Sir Simon Schama on Antisemitism featuring Simon Schama and introduced by the Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas

Adelaide Town Hall, 2 March

America, America with David Remnick (joining via live stream) and Sarah Ferguson

The Drill Hall, Torrens Parade Ground, 2 March

The Book Thief - 20th Anniversary with Markus Zusak

Adelaide Town Hall, 3 March

Why Words Matter with Masha Gessen

Adelaide Town Hall, 3 March

An Evening with Anthony Horowitz featuring Anthony Horowitz with Andrew Knight

The Drill Hall, Torrens Parade Ground, 3 March

Insiders hosted by David Speers and featuring Mike Bowers and a panel of Australia's sharpest political minds

Pioneer Women's Memorial Garden, 4 March

A Living National Treasure: Tim Winton featuring Tim Winton

Adelaide Town Hall, 6 March

MUSIC

nyilamum - song cycles performed by Dr Lou Bennett and Australian String Quartet

Adelaide Town Hall, 27 February

Daylight Express featuring Ensemble Lumen, Claire de Sévigné, Affinity Quartet, David Harrington, Jenny Carlstedt, Robert Dessaix, Nicolas Altstaedt, ADAM, Paavali Jumppanen and Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Elder Hall, The University of Adelaide, 28 February – 14 March

Hania Rani presented by Arts Projects Australia and Adelaide Festival

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, 1 March

Jess Hitchcock and Penny Quartet presented by Musica Viva Australia

Adelaide Town Hall, 1 March

Camille O'Sullivan: Loveletter created and performed by Camille O'Sullivan and Feargal Murray

Her Majesty's Theatre, 4 – 5 March

Sanctuary Series: Echoes performed by Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Grainger Studio, Hindley St, 7 – 8 March

Horizons: Curated by David Harrington featuring Trio Da Kali, Australian String Quartet, Affinity Quartet, Peni Candra Rini, Van-Anh Vo, Garth Knox and Chloë Sobekr

UKARIA Cultural Centre, 7 – 9 March

Die schöne Müllerin performed by Daniil Trifonov and Matthias Goerne

UKARIA Cultural Centre, 8 – 10 March

WOMADelaide taking place over four days with artists appearing from over 25 countries

Botanic Park / Tainmuntilla, 8 – 11 March

Cat Power Sings Dylan performed by Cat Power

Her Majesty's Theatre, 10 March

Dialogues in Sound performed by Trio Da Kali, Australian String Quartet, Peni Candra Rini and Van-Anh Vo

Adelaide Town Hall, 11 March

Goran Bregović and his Wedding & Funeral Band presented by Arts Projects Australia and Adelaide Festival

Her Majesty's Theatre, 11 March

Heal You performed by Adelaide Chamber Singers

Adelaide Town Hall, 13 March



Adelaide Town Hall, 13 March Swan Songs performed by Daniil Trifonov and Matthias Goerne

Adelaide Town Hall, 14 March



Adelaide Town Hall, 14 March Light-Song: Concert 2 performed by Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Elder Hall, The University of Adelaide, 15 March

