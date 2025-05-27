$100,000 Ramsay Art Prize Winner Will Be Announced This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The winner of the Ramsay Art Prize 2025, a $100,000 acquisitive prize for contemporary Australian artists under the age of forty, will be announced this Friday 30 May at the Art Gallery of South Australia. Providing a platform for contemporary artists to create their best work, unrestrained in scale and medium, AGSA will showcase the best of contemporary Australian art, with all twenty-two finalists at the Gallery for this major announcement and available for interview, photo and filming opportunities.

The 2025 finalists are:

Clara Adolphs (NSW)

Miguel Aquilizan (QLD)

David Attwood (WA)

Jack Ball (NSW)

Emma Buswell (WA)

Christina May Carey (VIC)

Liam Fleming (SA)

Bridie Gillman (QLD)

Jordan Gogos (NSW)

Visaya Hoffie (QLD)

Lisa Khan (SA)

Alfred Lowe (SA)

Gian Manik (VIC)

Callum McGrath (VIC)

Lillian O'Neil (VIC)

Jason Phu (NSW)

Stanislava Pinchuk (VIC)

Tom Polo (NSW)

EJ Son (NSW)

Shireen Taweel (NSW)

James Tylor (SA)

Elizabeth Willing (QLD)

In 2025, the expert judging panel is comprised of 2025 Archibald Prize winner and recipient of the 2017 Ramsay Art Prize’s People’s Choice Prize, Julie Fragar; Emma Fey, Deputy Director of the Art Gallery of South Australia, and leading Australian artist Michael Zavros.

All works selected as finalists will be exhibited in a major exhibition at AGSA from 31 May until 31 August 2025, with the winning work acquired into AGSA’s collection.

