Goodspeed Musicals Announces THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, OKLAHOMA, and RAGS for 2017 Season

Today Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed's Executive Director, announced the six sensational shows set for next season. Gennaro explained, "2017 is going to be an exciting year at Goodspeed. We're producing a classic musical comedy, bold new musicals, a completely reinvented musical from some of the finest creative minds in musical theatre and holiday show for all ages. Goodspeed's rich history is filled with spectacular seasons, and this is one that will stand out. Our audiences expect only the best from Goodspeed, and we plan to give them exactly what they want: interesting, entertaining and inspiring stories along with plenty of song and dance."

The three productions planned for The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. are Thoroughly Modern Millie, a Tony-winning musical comedy set in Jazz Age New York City which will run from April 21 - July 2; the first-ever Goodspeed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic Oklahoma!, which will run from July 14 - September 28; and Rags, a sweeping story of America's immigrant past from the songwriters of Annie and Wicked, which will run from October 6 - December 10 , 2017.

Nearby at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., Deathless a breathtaking, funny, bittersweet musical will run June 2 - July 2, followed by Darling Grenadine, a new tuner that mixes the whimsy of MGM musicals and the bittersweet surprise of romantic comedies, which will run August 18 - September 17; and then A Connecticut Christmas Carol, a new adaptation of the Dickens holiday classic spiced with the flavor of the Nutmeg State, which will run November 17 - December 24, 2017.

Goodspeed invites theatre fans from near and far to come and enjoy this wonderful array of productions at both theatres and experience all that this world-renowned maker of musical theatre and its neighboring shops, restaurants and attractions have to offer. Plan ahead and make it a Goodspeed day!

Buy all six! The new SIX SHOW package includes a season ticket for all three shows at The Goodspeed AND three shows at The Terris Theatre - starting at $216. Other options include a season ticket for all three shows at The Goodspeed - starting at $108, or a season ticket for three shows at The Terris Theatre - starting at $108.

Advance season ticket packages are now on sale through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week.

Single tickets go on public sale beginning February 19, 2017.

MORE ABOUT GOODSPEED'S 2017 PRODUCTIONS:

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE

In 1922 New York, all the modern girls are sporting bobbed hair and heightened hemlines! Newcomer Millie is no exception, jumping headlong into a makeover and a dizzy plan to marry rich - until she falls for a penniless charmer. Her jazz-kissed adventures are crowded with a flurry of flappers, a runaway heiress, a nefarious landlady and more. A mix of madcap mistaken identity, high-spirited show tunes and tap-happy dance has more kick than bootleg gin in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Thoroughly Modern Mille features Book by Richard Morris and Dick Scanlan, New Music by Jeanine Tesori, and New Lyrics by Dick Scanlan. Based on the original story and screenplay by Richard Morris for Universal Pictures Film.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in love. Can these stubborn romantics admit their feelings before it's too late? Passion, laughter and high-kicking choreography blossom in a land where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain. A legendary score - including "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "The Surrey With the Fringe on Top" and the rousing title tune - will put you in a brand new state! Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Based on the play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs. Original Dances by Agnes deMille.

RAGS

Welcome to the new world! Fresh from Ellis Island, a young mother and her son search for lost family and a sense of home as the 20th century beckons. The streets of Manhattan's Lower East Side may not be paved with gold, but they echo with the music of opportunity, optimism and hope. A ravishing score by the songwriters of Wicked and Annie colors a sweeping saga of America's immigrant past. Celebrate our rich roots in Goodspeed's new adaptation of a neglected masterpiece of the musical theatre. Rags features Book by Joseph Stein, Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and New Adaptation by David Thompson.

DEATHLESS

The Serling family is taking its annual road trip to Niagara Falls, but this time they're saying goodbye to mom. Along the way, memories of past trips, old wounds and family secrets are navigated in a not-too-distant future where no one dies of disease. For daughter Hayley, the journey means facing the big questions of life and death. Travel with unforgettable characters on the brink of discovering that living forever may not be as wonderful as it sounds. A funny, bittersweet, breathtaking new musical you simply must see. Deathless features Book, Music and Lyrics by Zack Zadek .

DARLING GRENADINE

Meet fun-loving jingle composer Harry. In modern Manhattan, his charmed life with girlfriend Louise, brother Paul and beloved Labrador Retriever (also Paul!) sparkles with the fizz of romantic comedies and the whimsy of MGM musicals. But will it all go flat when reality interrupts Harry's tenderly orchestrated fantasia? A rich contemporary score explores the friction between romance and reality, bitter and sweet, high and low. Raise a glass to a musical serving something magical, moving and boldly new. Darling Grenadine features Book, Music & Lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.

A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL

Some of the most beloved storytellers in Connecticut history come alive for a yuletide gathering you won't forget. Famed actor and local legend William Gillette leaves his castle on the Connecticut River to adapt Dickens' holiday classic in the 1920s. Local heroes Mark Twain, Harriet Beecher Stowe and P.T. Barnum make spirited appearances opposite Gillette's Scrooge in a highly theatrical twist on a family favorite. Custom-made for Goodspeed with all original music, here's a tuneful, heartfelt confection spiced with enough Nutmeg State flavor to sweeten your season. A Connecticut Christmas Carol features Book by L J Fecho, and Music and Lyrics by Michael O'Flaherty, Goodspeed's Resident Music Director for over 25 years.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the preservation, development and advancement of musical theatre and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards (for outstanding achievement). Goodspeed produces three musicals each season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and additional productions at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., which was opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals, and official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi. Goodspeed is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts.

Related Articles