Will Elvis Musical HEARTBREAK HOTEL Strum to Broadway?

Heartbreak King Productions, a company comprised of Tony Award-winning producers behind Rock of Ages, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and more, today announced a partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises to launch the new musical, Heartbreak Hotel. Written and directed by Million Dollar Quartet co-creator, Floyd Mutrux, Heartbreak Hotel is based on the early life of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" and serves as a prequel to the smash-hit, Million Dollar Quartet.

"We're excited to tell the remarkable story of Elvis' rise to fame through a live musical," said Corey Salter, EVP of Celebrity and Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises. "This production will channel Elvis' creativity, passion, and unique sound, and is sure to captivate new audiences."

"We're no longer 'down at the end of Lonely Street' now that we're working with Elvis Presley Enterprises on this one-of-a-kind musical," said Scott Prisand, Producer of Heartbreak Hotel for Heartbreak King Productions. "Floyd has created another incredible musical with this rich piece of rock 'n' roll history and the greatest music ever recorded. We can't wait to debut this show at Ogunquit and then tour it around the world."

According to Deadline, the show might have its eyes on a Broadway run. Executive vice-president for Celebrity & Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group Corey Salter told Deadline: "The goal is to get it on Broadway. If it's a hit on Broadway, it'll be bigger than any movie."

Conversely, Elvis Presley Enterprises' Scott Prisand said: "Miilion Dollar Quartet made a lot of money for a lot people all over the country. In an ideal world, we'll return to Chicago and then tour. New York could be a stop on the tour, but while we're not ruling it out, it's not in our plan."

Heartbreak Hotel follows Elvis Presley through the early years of his career, as he and Sam Phillips create the music that will forever change their lives. As Elvis' career skyrockets, a secret love story is revealed, a betrayal is discovered, and "Colonel" Tom Parker changes the course of history - all in just eighteen short months. This world premiere musical features hit songs from "The King" himself as well as the legends who influenced his iconic music, including chart-toppers, "Blue Suede Shoes," "Tutti Frutti," "That's All Right Mamma," "Shake Rattle and Roll," and, of course, "Heartbreak Hotel."

Heartbreak Hotel will premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse from August 30-September 30, 2017, as part of their 85th anniversary season. Mutrux continues a strong relationship with the Playhouse, where Million Dollar Quartet still holds a record as the bestselling show in the theater's history.

Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney stated, "Ogunquit Playhouse is honored to be collaborating with Floyd Mutrux, and to debut his unique tale of Elvis Presley's early journey to stardom in the new stage musical, Heartbreak Hotel."

Elvis Presley began his singing career in 1954 with the legendary Sun Records label in Memphis. In late 1955, his recording contract was sold to RCA Victor and by 1956, he was an international sensation. With musical influences spanning pop, country, gospel, and R&B, Elvis' unique sound and style crossed social and racial barriers to usher in a new era of American music and pop culture. He starred in 33 successful films, made history with his television appearances and specials, and broke countless records with his live concert performances on the legendary Las Vegas tour. Globally, he has sold over one billion records, more than any other artist in history. Among his many awards and accolades were 14 Grammy nominations, 3 in which he won, and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at age 36. Known to the world by his first name, Elvis' long-lasting persona continues to inspire today's most innovative musicians, designers, artists, and social influencers.

