Watch Paul Alexander Nolan, Jeremy Hays & More Sing From AN AMERICAN VICTORY - Live at 9:30!

Later tonight, Feinstein's/54 Below will present an epic night of selections from the studio album of An American Victory.

In 1801 The United States becomes the target of pirate attacks that threatened the survival of the young country. An American Victory follows the lives of some of our nation's greatest heroes as they rally to protect their loved ones, freedom, and hope for a New World. Featuring a Broadway star-studded cast, this concert is produced by composer Louis R. Bucalo with music direction by Natalie Tenebaum.

Tune in at 9:30pm to watch the livestream below!

Featuring: Brent Batemen, Michael Campayno (Wicked), Britney Coleman (Sunset Boulevard), Quentin Earl Darrington (Cats, Ragtime), Jason Forbach (Les Miserables), Jeremy Hays (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables), Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!), Alison Luff (Matilda, Les Miserables), Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Paul Alexander Nolan (Bright Star, Doctor Zhivago), Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple, Les Miserables), Dave Schoonover (The Fantasticks), Chris Shenkle, Julia Udine (The Phantom of the Opera), Kaley Ann Vorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Prince of Broadway), Curtis Wiley (The Total Bent, Pageant).

Visit www.anamericanvictory.com to learn more.

