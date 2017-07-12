Wade McCollum Will Lead IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Developmental Lab

Producers today announced full casting for "IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST" The Musical Developmental Lab being presented at the Fulton Opera House. It will star WADE MCCOLLUM (Broadway: "Wicked"), the Award-winning star of the Off -Broadway hit "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me".

McCollum will play Carl Von Cosel, the real-life hero of this zany romantic comedy based on true events that rocked Key West in the 1930s. After nearly four decades of searching for the dream girl of his boyhood visions, Carl finds his beloved Elena on the tiny island, only to lose the young beauty to the fatal disease of tuberculosis. But for Carl, the eternal optimist, death is only the beginning. Haunted by Elena's spirit (and seemingly at her request), Carl takes her body from the graveyard and brings her home - where they live undetected for seven years. And where Carl embarks on the most ambitious fixer upper project in history!

The musical is written by Jill Santoriello (Broadway's "A Tale of Two Cities"), Jason Huza and Jeremiah James and is planning a full production in 2018.

The show previously had a 29-hour Industry reading at the Davenport Theatre starring Courtney Reed and James Moye from Broadway's "Aladdin".

Rounding out the cast are Elena Ramos Pascullo, Dave Droxler, Courtney Warford, Roxanne Daneman, Anna DeBlasio, Connor McGiffin, Spencer Micetich, Anson J.H. Woodin, Ryan Neal Green, Michael Fisher, and Casey Furlong.

"It Happened in Key West" will be directed by Fulton's own multi-award-winning Artistic Director, Marc Robin. Kevin David Thomas will serve as musical director.

The show is Produced by Outside the Box Entertainment LLC.

There will be 4 performances open to the public, and all tickets are FREE but require making reservations online, or calling the FULTON Box Office!

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, August 25th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 26th, 2017, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27th, 2017, at 2 p.m.

There will also be talkbacks after each performance with the creatives and cast members.

So come laugh, cry and be uplifted by this unforgettable true story that will make you believe in undying love!

To get your FREE Tickets go to: www.TheFulton.org or call the Box Office: 717-397-7425

