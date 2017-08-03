Video: WILL AND GRACE Releases New Promo; Second Season Announced

That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode event, beginning Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and continuing on for a just-announced second season. Check out the brand-new promo for the upcoming re-boot below!

The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and Dirty Martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.



The cast includes Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.



Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will write and executive produce. Alex Herschlag, Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally also executive produce. James Burrows will direct and executive produce. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television. Visit the official show site at http://www.nbc.com/will-and-grace.

