Vanessa Bayer Announces She's Leaving SNL

According to Variety, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cast member Vanessa Bayer has just announced that she will be leaving the NBC hit. Bayer is currently the longest serving female member of the ensemble. Her announcement came through a post on Instagram:

Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true. And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin. A post shared by Vanessa P Bayer (@vanessabayer) on May 20, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Bayer will be exiting alongside fellow long-term cast member Bobby Moynihan. The upcoming episode hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, featuring Katy Perry as musical guest, will be the pair's last.

Bayer joined SNL in 2010 and was promoted to featured cast member for SNL's 38th season. Over the course of her seven year run, Bayer's most popular characters and impressions include: Miley Cyrus, Rachel from Friends, and Jacob the bar mitzvah boy. Outside of SNL, Bayer can be seen in Amy Schumer's film "Trainwreck".

To read more, visit Variety here

