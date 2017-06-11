VIDEO: Watch the Tonys Acceptance Speeches You Missed During the Commercials

While everyone was grabbing drinks or a snack from the kitchen during the Tony Awards commercial breaks, Creative Arts hosts King Georges Brian d'Arcy James and Jonathan Groff were presenting Tony Awards in the categories of Best Lighting Design Play, Best Lighting Design in a Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, and Best Choreography. Watch the presentations and acceptance speeches below.

You can also watch the acceptance speeches of the pre-broadcast awards here, as well as recap all of artists that have won in all of tonight's categories.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

