Jordan Fisher, Judy Kuhn, Nichelle Lewis, Lillias White and More Join BROADWAY DREAM ROLES

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Additional stars have been added to the lineup for Broadway Dream Roles, which returns Monday, April 20, 2026, to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The one-night-only event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. A limited number of tickets are available now.

Just added to the lineup are Jordan Fisher (Little Shop of Horrors), Hailey Hyde (The Outsiders), four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (The Baker’s Wife, the voice of Pocahontas), Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton) and Tony winner Lillias White (Hadestown). They join the previously announced Tony winner Santino Fontana, Sydney James Harcourt, Arielle Jacobs, Christiani Pitts, Tony winner Ali Stroker and 2025 Jimmy Award winner Chris Hayes.

Nichelle Lewis, currently starring in Broadway's Ragtime, will perform the Broadway Cares anthem “Help is on the Way.” The evening will be hosted by Tony winner and Broadway Cares board of trustees member Francis Jue. Performers are subject to change.

Watch highlights from last year's Broadway Dream Roles here!