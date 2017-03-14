VIDEO: Watch Heather Headley Croon a Favorite from A CHORUS LINE

What does Heather Headley sing in her voice lessons? That question was answered today when the Tony and Grammy Award winner took to Facebook to share.

She writes: "I can't believe I'm going to share this, but I was asked...dared to...anyhow...

Here was the challenge today during my voice lesson: My voice coach (who's amazing) got my old audition/rehearsal book, and he could pick any song in it, and then I HAD to sing it. Don't think about it! Don't run through it! Just sing it! 'So fun to revisit some of the songs that walked me through this journey. Here was one of them (you can check twitter and instagram for another one)...I haven't looked at this music since...well it's been a minute!"

After 16 years away, Heather Headley returned triumphantly to Broadway last summer in The Color Purple. Having originated the role of Nala in The Lion King and awarded a Tony for Aida, the Trinidadian-American performer was rapidly rising to diva status when she shifted gears. In her time away from the theater, she released two gold records, topped the dance and R&B charts, won a Grammy for her gospel album, Audience of One, toured the world with Andrea Bocelli, and started a family. She blazed back in The Bodyguard in London before returning to Broadway.

Related Articles