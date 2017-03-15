VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Take on RAGTIME's 'Make Them Hear You' at Broadway Backwards!

BC/EFA
Mar. 15, 2017  

At Broadway Backwards 2017, Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo brought the house down with a gospel-infused rendition of "Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime. Her powerful, show-stopping vocals, backed by the Broadway Backwards ensemble, had the audience on its feet cheering for more in a fitting finale to this year's show.

The 12th Annual Broadway Backwards on March, 13, 2017, where men sing songs intended for women and vice versa without changing pronouns, shattered fundraising records, bringing in an impressive $522,870 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

