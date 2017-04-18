DEAR EVAN HANSEN
VIDEO: Watch A Cappella Cover of DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'You Will Be Found'

Apr. 18, 2017  

RANGE a cappella has shared their newest music video, an a cappella cover of 'You Will Be Found' from the original, Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen. The song is off their album 'Range Vol. 1", available now.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") is now running at Broadway's Music Box Theater.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

RANGE VOL. 1 available now at:
iTunes: http://apple.co/2mMEsb0
Spotify: http://bit.ly/2mZMob0
Apple Music: http://apple.co/2mMEsb0
Amazon: http://amzn.to/2nnw19e
Google Play: http://bit.ly/2mZLo76

