VIDEO: Tituss Burgess, Sierra Boggess, Melissa Errico, and More Honor Mary-Mitchell Campbell at Transport Group

On Monday, Transport Group's annual gala took place honoring Mary-Mitchell Campbell, who was Musical Director for First Lady Suite and Orchestrator for Hello Again (for which she received a Drama Desk Award nomination).

Mary-Mitchell Campbell is an accomplished musical director, orchestrator, teacher, and philanthropist. Most recent credits include orchestrations for Sweet Charity starring Sutton Foster and musical direction for Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway. Additional Musical Director and Orchestrator credits include: Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Company (Drama Desk Award win for Orchestrations), Allegro (Drama Desk Award nomination for Orchestrations), The Addams Family, Carrie, Sweeney Todd, Road Show, Next to Normal.

The gala featured performances from Tituss Burgess, Debra Monk, Sierra Boggess and her sister, Summer Boggess, and Raul Esparza.

Take a look at some clips from the evening below!

