VIDEO: There's a War Going on Out There in Westeros! GREAT COMET Covers GAME OF THRONES Theme

The Imperial is no stranger to accomplished musicians, but it's no doubt that GREAT COMET has brought a whole new level of musical genius to the stage. The latest in a long line of artistic shenanigans is a cover of the epic Game of Thrones theme song to celebrate the show's return tonight. Check out the video below!

Dir: Andrew Mayer

Edit: Scott Stangland

Camera: Reed Luplau/Scott Stangland

Drum: Paul Pinto (Balaga)

Accordion: Katrina Yaukey (Ensemble)

Guitar: Nick Choksi (Dolokhov)

Chin-Cello: Billy Joe Kiessling (Ensemble)

Violin: Andrew Mayer (Ensemble)

Piano: Meg Zervoulis (Musician)

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other.

