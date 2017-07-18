VIDEO: The World Will Know! Go Inside Rehearsals for NEWSIES at Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO will produce Disney's NEWSIES for the first time, tonight, July 18, through July 23 at the Benedum Center. Inspired by the Newsboy Strike of 1899 and based on the cult-hit Disney film, NEWSIES tells a tale of strife and triumph with Tony Award-winning music, daring choreography and a touch of New York City grit. BroadwayWorld has a peek at the company in rehearsals below!

In the role of reluctant rebel Jack Kelly is Joey Barreiro, who is reprising his role from the National Tour in his Pittsburgh CLO debut. Joining him is fellow NEWSIES alum Daniel Quadrino as his "tougher than he looks" buddy, Crutchie. The foe to their friendship, Joseph Pulitzer, will be played by Pittsburgh CLO and Broadway veteran Edward Watts. At the helm of this production as Director/Choreographer is Broadway's Richard J. Hinds, who is currently serving as Associate Choreographer in the smash-hit Come From Away.

The story of Disney's NEWSIES is inspired by the Newsboy Strike of 1899, during which newsboy Kid Blink led a two-week long strike against the newspaper giants of New York City. In 1992, Disney made a film of this classic plight of underdogs fighting for justice and eventually went on to bring the magic of Disney's NEWSIES to the stage.

After a four-week preview in 2011, the original musical production opened on Broadway in 2012 with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, choreography by Christopher Gattelli and book by Harvey Fierstein. The show ran for two years with a standout cast, including Jeremy Jordan, for a total of 1,005 performances. The show was nominated for countless awards, earning two Tony Awards in addition to two Grammy awards for the show's choreography and the music. Disney's NEWSIES continued to thrill audiences across the nation during the First National Tour.

Tickets are available online at pittsburghCLO.org, by calling 412-456-6666 or at the Box Office at Theater Square.

