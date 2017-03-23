VIDEO: The Who's Who of the Arts World Records 'With A Little Help From My Friends' for Americans for the Arts

Executive Producer Jonathan Estabrooks, Tony & Grammy Award-winning producer Van Dean (Broadway Records), two-time Tony-nominated Broadway producer Michael J Moritz Jr. and producer and Broadway orchestrator Charlie Rosen today announced that this past Tuesday, a Who's Who of Broadway, Hollywood, theatre, dance, and music came together at the legendary Avatar Studios in New York City and Los Angeles to record and film a single of the iconic Beatles' song "With A Little Help From My Friends" to inspire support for the arts in America.

Featuring footage from the recording studio session, spliced with visual art, spoken word, American Sign Language, ballet and hip hop and cinematic storytelling, the song and video capture the beauty and power of community as one voice becomes a movement. 100 percent of net profits from this recording will go towards Americans For The Arts and their work to protect the NEA.

Watch the video below!

The single is available now at Broadway Records ($1.99) and through iTunes and Amazon for purchase with 100 percent of net proceeds going to Americans For The Arts and their efforts in Arts Advocacy, funding and education and as they fight to protect the National Endowment for the Arts.

"It was January 18th and news had just broken that the NEA and NEH were at risk of elimination," executive producer Jonathan Estabrooks said. "As an opera singer and creative entrepreneur, I know first-hand how crucial arts funding is for our society at large. The arts not only enrich the human experience by sparking creativity and collaboration, but fosters powerful returns on investment in education and economic growth. I knew that inaction was not an option and so I immediately reached out to my network with the idea of bringing together a diverse group of singers, actors, dancer, writers, artists and others to record and film an anthem for the arts. I am thrilled that so many people were eager to participate and there is no better organization to benefit than Americans For The Arts - their work with the NEA and support for arts education and advocacy are unparalleled."

Participating artists include television star Annie Golden ("Orange Is The New Black"), Forte Tenors ("America's Got Talent") and Chris Mann ("The Voice"); YouTube sensation Peter Hollens; singers Chris Mann ("The Voice," Phantom of the Opera), Broadway stars Telly Leung (In Transit, Allegiance, Glee), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, Rent), Liz Callaway (Cats, Miss Saigon, Hair), Ektor Rivera (Q'Viva! The Chosen, On Your Feet), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), LiLlias White (Fela!, The Life), Aaron Lazar (The Last Ship, The Light In the Piazza), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast), Carmen Cusack (Bright Star, Les Miserables West End), Nick Adams (Chicago, A Chorus Line), Julie Benko (Fiddler on the Roof), and Ryan Silverman (Side Show, Chicago); Tyce Green (Rockers on Broadway), Cass Dillon, Lauren Jelencovich (Yanni Vocalist), Noah Stewart (Metropolitan Opera), and the Yale Glee Club; spoken word artists Taylor Mali (TedTalk), Trace DePass, Shanelle Gabriel (HBO's "Def Poetry Jam"); cabaret stars Natalie Douglas and KT Sullivan, and a pop chorus of 50 accompanied by full orchestra.

"With a Little Help From My Friends" (music and lyrics by John Lennon and Paul McCartney) 2017 benefit recording is executive produced by Jonathan Estabrooks, produced by Michael J. Moritz Jr. and Charlie Rosen, mixed by Michael J. Moritz Jr., co-produced by Corey Brunish, Matthew P. Hui, Mia Moravis, Robin Carus, Yael Silver, and Van Dean. Orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, music direction by Michael J. Moritz Jr. Recorded by Engineers BRyan Smith, John Kilgore, Kyle J. Gordon and Christopher Benham, mastered by João Carvalho Mastering with casting by Robin Carus Casting. Video produced by Jonathan Estabrooks, Jason Milstein, Directed and Edited by Jason Milstein, Director of Photography by Steven Della Salla (Fuzz on the Len Production). Single cover art by Robbie Rozelle and Alejandra Cardeñosa Herrera.

