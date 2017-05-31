VIDEO: THE GREAT COMET Cast Celebrate Female Empowerment with PUSSY POWER

Three "Great Comet" Broadway cast members - Cathryn Wake, Mary Page Nance, and Lauren Zakrin - created a music video for the original song "Pussy Power", featuring women and all-gendered allies celebrating female empowerment while reclaiming the word "pussy". The video addresses real issues women encounter on a daily basis in a way that's accessible, relatable and comedic to further the conversation of women's rights. Check out the video below!

Appearances in the video include 2017 Tony Nominees Josh Groban, Denée Benton, Lucas Steele, and Rachel Chavkin, three-time Tony Nominee Carolee Carmello, and the Broadway cast of Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812.

On May 31st, 2017, the Pussy Power music video will be released via YouTube and the single will be available for free download on Soundcloud - later on Spotify, Apple Music, and several other online stores. Listeners are encouraged to donate the money they would have spent on the song to a women's rights charity or organization of their choice - #DonateYourDollar. For more information on cast and crew members, as well as suggested organizations for listeners to donate to, please visit: www.wegotpussypower.com

The song was written by Cathryn Wake and originally performed with Mary Page Nance and Lauren Zakrin at 54 Below on February 27, 2017. The single was produced by Cathryn Wake and recorded at Threshold Studios NYC. The Pussy Power music video was filmed and edited by Maddy Talias, co-directed by Mary Page Nance and Cathryn Wake with styling by Jessica Dermody, Sam Brooks & Jamie Ramsden.

Wake, Nance, and Zakrin were inspired by the Women's March on Washington to take action and they hope the video will inspire others to do the same. The trio sent out a mass public call via social media to women and allies of all backgrounds to dance in the video in Times Square. Several are featured in the chorus of the song sporting hand-made signs and Pussy Hats.

