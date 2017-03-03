VIDEO: She Just Can't Wait- Sara Bareilles Gives Surprise WAITRESS Performance for Cleveland Fans!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony nominated singer-songwriter, New York Times best-selling author, and the composer and lyricist of Waitress Sara Bareilles, will make her Broadway acting debut on March 31 in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson for a limited engagement of 10 weeks, through June 11, 2017.

Sara Bareilles said, "Waitress has turned out to be one of the great, true loves of my life, and they simply can't get rid of me. :) I consider it an incredible honor to follow the masterful work of Jessie Mueller as she so gracefully brought the character of Jenna to life, and I am thrilled to continue to tell this story that has so much heart. This show changed my life in so many ways, and I feel great privilege in joining our beloved cast and crew who make me laugh and cry every time I watch the show. All I want is to keep sharing the love, and dear God please let me remember my lines."

Bareilles, who stopped by Cleveland's KeyBank Broadway Series launch party earlier this week, chatted with Playhouse Square executive producer Gina Vernaci about the launch of the national tour. Watch a part of the conversation and a surprise performance of "She Used to Be Mine" below!

