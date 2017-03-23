VIDEO: Male Trio Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through A Window'

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The latest installment from collaborative YouTube channel davidrowen/creative is a cover of "Waving Through A Window" from Pasek & Paul's current Broadway hit, Dear Evan Hansen.

While the song is a solo number in the show, performed by the title character (Ben Platt as Evan Hansen), actor/musician and series producer, David Rowen, has reset the song for three voices with piano accompaniment. The trio features Austin Colby (The Sound of Music), Nick Lehan (Titanic), and Rowen (Diner), who also serves as the pianist.

Watch the video below!

