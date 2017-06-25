Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

VIDEO: Love is Love is Love! The Cast of HAMILTON Celebrates Pride

Jun. 25, 2017  

The cast of Hamilton shared a #Ham4Pride video via Facebook celebrating pride weekend with the words of mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda: 'Love is love is love.' Check out the video below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

VIDEO: Love is Love is Love! The Cast of HAMILTON Celebrates Pride
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Will Lin-Manuel Miranda Take His Shot in London HAMILTON?
  • Angela Lansbury in Talks to Join Television Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Jessica Grove and James Snyder in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Music Circus
  • Photos and Video: Meet ALADDIN's New Stars - Telly Leung and Major Attaway!
  • VIDEO: FROZEN Sends a Welcome Chill Over Summer as Banners Go Up in Denver!
  • Catherine Charlebois and Ben Michael to Lead North Carolina Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com