VIDEO: Laurie Metcalf Talks A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2, ROSEANNE Reunion

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, guest Laurie Metcalf chatted about the highly-anticipated ROSEANNE reunion, promising the full original cast's return. Later, the actress discusses her Tony-nominated turn in Broadway's A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2. "It's fresh and funny and it's real provocative," she says of the story. Watch the appearance below!

Metcalf received a 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2. This is her fourth Tony nomination. She was previously nominated for 2016's MISERY, 2013's THE OTHER PLACE and 2008's NOVEMBER. She received three Emmy Awards for her work on the TV series "Roseanne."

Directed by Tony-winner Sam Gold, a wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes, A Doll's House, Part 2 boasts an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner and three-time Tony Award-nominee Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award-winner Jayne Houdyshell and two-time Tony Award-nominee Condola Rashad.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

