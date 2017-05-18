VIDEO: Join the Resistance! Broadway's Sarah Litzinger and Kate ReindersÂ Sing for Planned Parenthood

Broadway's Sarah Litzinger and Kate Reinders (A.K.A. TASTiSKANK) just launched their new music video, "We Are The Resistance"! With the house voting to defund Planned Parenthood and 24 million Americans at risk of losing their health care, now is the time to FIGHT! TASTiSKANK stands with PP! Watch and donate to PP by downloading their song- now LIVE on iTunes. All profits will be given in Trump and Pence's names so PP will graciously send them thank you notes.

Broadway community veterans also appearing in the video include: Jenna Leigh Green, Jacquelyn Piro Donovan, Sarah Jenkins, Ashley Arcement, Sarah Marchetti, Kristi Tomooka-Russo, Karen Elliot, Daria Lynn Scatton, Jon Spurney, Matt Vander Ende, and Marti Cummings!

Related Articles