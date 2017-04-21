VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Sings from CAROUSEL for #FlashbackFriday

For #FlashbackFriday BroadwayWorld is looking back on Live from Lincoln Center's CAROUSEL following the exciting news that the musical will be revived on Broadway next season!

Check out Broadway's next Julie Jordan take on a different role: Jessie Mueller sings When I Marry Mr. Snow in the video below!

Joshua Henry will portray Billy Bigelow, Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller will play Julie Jordan, and, in her first appearance in a Broadway musical, Renée Fleming will star as Nettie Fowler, leading a cast that will also feature Amar Ramasar as Jigger, and Brittany Pollack as Louise. Opening night on Broadway is set for Thursday, March 23, 2018.

The creative team of this new production of CAROUSEL includes Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer(Lighting Design), Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), Andy Einhorn (Musical Supervision and Direction), and Scott Lehrer (Sound Design).

Mueller is known for her Tony Award-winning turn in BEAUTIFUL and for creating the role of Jenna in WAITRESS. Joshua Henry most recently appeared as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON. Renée Fleming is a world-renowned soprano who made her Broadway debut in 2015 in the play LIVING ON LOVE.

CAROUSEL has music by Richard Rodgers and book/lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It is said that is was the pairs favorite collaboration.

